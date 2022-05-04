Tennis Hall of Fame: Rafael Nadal's 2022 Australian Open final win adjudged Best Comeback within a match

Rafael Nadal's pulsating win over Daniil Medvedev from two sets and break points down in the 2022 Australian Open final has been adjudged by the Tennis Hall of Fame as the "Best Comeback Within a Match."

Nadal's win from the cusp of near-certain defeat made him the first male player in history to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles. The Spaniard's triumph against Medvedev edged out 41-year-old Pancho Gonzalez's win, where he saved seven match points to beat 25-year-old Charlie Passarell at Wimbledon in 1969.

The other contenders were: Mary Joe Fernandes, who recovered from 1-5 and four match points down against Gabriela Sabatini in the 1993 Roland Garros quarterfinals; Chanda Rubin, who recovered from 5-0, 40-0 down on her serve and saved nine match points against Jana Novotna in the third round at 1995 Roland Garros.

The remaining contenders were: Jennifer Capriati, who recovered from a set and 4-0 down, saving four match points to down Martina Hingis in the 2002 Australian Open final; Pete Sampras, who recovered from two sets down to beat Jim Courier in the 1995 Australian Open quarterfinals; and Manuel Orantes, saving four match points in the 1975 US Open semifinal against Gullermo Vilas.

The eighth and final contender was Jimmy Connors, who beat Mikael Pernfors from two sets down in the 1987 Wimbledon fourth round.

How did Rafael Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev at 2022 Australian Open final?

2022 Men's Australian Open Winner Media Opportunity

Rafael Nadal was on the cusp of history when he took on Daniil Medvedev in the 2022 Australian Open final. He was in a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic (20) atop the all-time Grand Slam title leaderboard.

The Spaniard started slowly, dropping the first two sets as Medvedev's big hitting from the baseline looked to be working. The Russian seemed to be on the brink of a straight-sets victory when he found himself 3-2, 40-0 up on the Nadal serve.

However, the 35-year-old produced a comeback for the ages, roaring back into the contest by and winning the third set in a tight contest. He saved break points at the start of the fourth to force a decider.

Sky Sports @SkySports

Rafael Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev to win the Australian Open title and a 21st Grand Slam title of his career making him the most decorated man in history Rafael Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev to win the Australian Open title and a 21st Grand Slam title of his career making him the most decorated man in history 🙌https://t.co/cyJhRsnEax

Rafael Nadal broke for a 3-2 lead in the fifth, but there was more drama in store as the Spaniard dropped serve from being 5-4, 30-0 in the fifth set, two points away from the title. However, there was no denying Nadal as he broke his opponent again to close out the win.

Medvedev said after the match:

“After the match I asked him, ‘Are you tired?’ because it was insane. You raised your level after the first two sets for your 21st Grand Slam title. You are an amazing champion, it was unbelievable.”

Nadal is 20-1 on the year, picking up titles in Melbourne, the Australian Open and Acapulco. His only loss came in the Indian Wells final against Taylor Fritz. He begins his Madrid Open second-round encounter against Miomir Kecmanovic on Wednesday.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan