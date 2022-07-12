San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Monday, July 11th

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Preview: Padres have some good value on the road

Tonight, the San Diego Padres will hit the road to begin a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is coming off a series win against the Arizona Diamondbacks, where they played really well. The Padres head into this series after splitting four games with the San Fransisco Giants. The Rockies have played better at home this season, with a 23-21 record. However, the Padres have been great away from their home stadium, compiling a 26-18 record on the road.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

San Diego Padres Preview:

After losing Fernando Tatis Jr. to injury before the start of the season, many wrote off this Padres team. They responded in a big way and have a very good shot at making a playoff run. The San Diego Padres sit eight games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West lead.

The offense for San Diego has been very opportunistic. They just haven't seen the same success they had last season. However, the pitching staff has picked up the slack and ranks seventh in the MLB in terms of team ERA. Tonight, they will send Sean Manaea to the mound. Manaea has been a bit inconsistent this season, but the pitching advantage sits with the Padres.

The Padres' offense has been led by Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado, and Luke Voit. These three will be asked to help produce runs early and get into the bullpen. The Colorado Rockies' bullpen ranks in the bottom five in the MLB, so that's the key to victory.

Colorado Rockies Preview:

The difference between the Colorado Rockies offense at home and on the road is night and day. At home, the Rockies hit .280 as a team compared to their mediocre .233 average on the road. Yes, Coors Field and the altitude has a lot to do with that. However, it's still the same game. For long-term success, they must find ways to duplicate the same success in every ballpark.

Tonight, the Rockies will send Jose Urena to the mound for his second start since coming back from injury. In his previous start, Urena pitched extremely well against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He will face a tougher challenge tonight with this Padres lineup at Coors Field in Denver.

The Rockies offense is led by C.J. Cron, Kris Bryant, and Charlie Blackmon. Tonight, they will be asked to contribute in a big way. Colorado will continue to rely on extra-base hits to produce runs as they have all season. The key to victory for Colorado is to produce runs early and make this a battle of the bullpens.

Pick/Prediction: San Diego Padres -1.5 (+100)

The Rockies offense has been amazing at home, but they don't have the best matchup tonight. Sean Manaea is due for a quality start, and the Padres have the better bullpen by far. We're going with the Padres to win and cover the run line.

