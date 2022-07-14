San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Wednesday, July 13th

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Preview:

Back the Padres to take care of business on the road

The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies will lock horns in the third game of this four-game series tonight in Denver. Tonight, the Padres come in with a bad taste in their mouths after losing last night's game 5-3.

So far, the San Diego Padres have been one of the best road teams in the MLB with a record of 27-19 away from their own ballpark. Colorado sees a massive increase in production when playing at home, so this is trending to be a pretty competitive game.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

San Diego Padres Preview:

Although the San Diego Padres' offense has been mediocre this season, they have relied on good starting pitching. Sitting at 50-39, the Padres have shown the ability to produce runs when they have to. Tonight, they have a great matchup against the Colorado Rockies.

San Diego will send Cy Young hopeful Joe Musgrove to the mound in this contest. Musgrove has compiled an 8-2 record to go along with a great 2.09 ERA so far this season.

About a month ago, Musgrove shut down the Rockies offense. In that game, Musgrove pitched six innings and allowed no runs, leading to a victorious decision. Despite one hiccup against the Phillies, Musgrove has allowed three or less runs in every start this season.

The Padres will look to Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth, and Luke Voit to lead the offense in this game. Machado is having his best season in a San Diego uniform as he leads the team in three major offensive categories. The key to a victory for the San Diego Padres is to get into the Colorado bullpen early, as they rank 29th in the MLB in ERA.

Colorado Rockies Preview:

The Colorado Rockies have been disappointing this season. Out of their 39 wins, 24 of them have come at home. They do play much better at Coors Field, which has a lot to do with the elements and the thin air. However, baseball is a game of matchups, and Musgrove gives the Rockies a nightmare matchup. They will try to build off last night's victory and pull ahead in this series.

The Rockies will send Chad Kuhl, who has been consistent, to the mound. In four out of his last six starts, Kuhl has allowed four or more runs to the opposing team. He has faced the San Diego Padres once this season. He gave up five runs in just over four innings of work. Kuhl must turn in a quality start as he faces a Cy Young-caliber arm on the other side.

The Rockies offense has seen massive increases in both batting average and runs per game while playing at home. The key to victory is to get Joe Musgrove out of the game early because the Padres bullpen is very hittable.

Pick/Prediction: Padres F5 -0.5 (-125)

Joe Musgrove has been spectacular this season, and Chad Kuhl has been medicore. The Rockies offense will be without two of their best bats, C.J. Cron and Kris Bryant. The Padres have great value to lead after five innings, so we're going with that. Let's go, Padres!

