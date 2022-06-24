San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Friday, June 24th

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Giants have amazing value in a clear mismatch

The San Francisco Giants will host the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of their series. The Reds have lost seven games in a row and didn't allow their opponents to cover the run line in only one of those losses. Considering the Giants' home record of 19-14 and the Reds' road record of 11-23, there's a clear advantage on one side tonight. Let's get into the preview!

San Francisco Giants Preview:

The San Francisco Giants have put themselves right back where they are used to being: in the playoff hunt. The Giants' coaches and experienced players know that they have to be able to pick up wins against struggling teams. Tonight, they have that opportunity. The Giants will look to avenge their series loss to the Reds about a month ago.

Alex Cobb will start tonight's game for the Giants, and he is coming back from injury. He threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his first start back, allowing two runs. He should be fully ready to go after getting a rehab start last week. His last start before the injury was against this Cincinnati Reds team. In that game, Cobb threw six innings of two-run ball and led San Francisco to a win.

Offensively, the Giants perform very well against right-handed pitching. They have seen a huge uptick in power numbers against righties. They have a good matchup in tonight's game against a familiar pitcher. The key to a Giants' victory is to put up runs early and get into the Reds' bullpen that ranks dead last in the MLB. They will look to Mike Yazstremski and Joc Pederson to help produce runs in the ball game.

Cincinnati Reds Preview:

The Reds have been very underwhelming to this point of the season. The offense has shown flashes of great production, but the pitching staff just hasn't done their job.

Graham Ashcraft will start the game for the Reds, and the rookie has been decent this season. Through six starts, Ashcraft has a 3-1 record with an ERA of 3.51. However, his last two starts have been terrible, and he's facing a lineup that hits right-handed pitching very well.

The Reds' offense has been hovering around the bottom of the league for most of the year. They have been opportunistic so far and have taken advantage of good matchups. However, they don't have the greatest matchup on paper against Cobb. So, the key to victory for the Reds will be to get a quality start out of Ashcraft and find ways to make Cobb run his pitch count up.

Pick/Prediction: San Francisco Giants -1.5 (+110)

Keep it simple here. This value is too good to pass up. We're backing the home Giants to take care of one of the worst teams in the MLB and cover the run line. Let's go Giants.

