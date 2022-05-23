"The photographer refused to be on the other side" - Kelly Cobb, the wife of San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb, takes to Instagram to share her picture-perfect vacation

Kelly Cobb, the wife of San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb, took to Instagram to post a story about her picture-perfect getaway to Lands End Lookout in San Francisco with her family. In the Instagram story, with the backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge, Kelly is seen posing with Alex and their youngest daughter,who is sitting in a stroller. It seems their elder daughter clicked the lovely picture, which finally made it to the Gram!

Kelly captions the Instagram Story, "The photographer refused to be on the other side."

It is evident from Kelly's caption that she clearly hints at Alex for being the man behind all their Instagram-worthy pictures.

Kelly Cobb poses with her husband, Alex Cobb and younger daughter. San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb with his wife, Kelly Reynolds Cobb.

Kelly Cobb also posted a few more pictures on her Instagram Story and gave her followers a sneak peek of her quick getaway. In this picture, Kelly is seen posing, showing the victory sign, and Alex tries to complement her with a modest pose.

Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb with his wife and two little munchkins.

In another picture that Kelly posted on Instagram, Giants' Alex Cobb is seen enjoying the picturesque sunset with his two daughters standing behind.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb with his two daughters.

Alex Cobb and Kelly Cobb got married in 2016 after the San Francisco Giants pitcher proposed to Kelly in 2014.

"It was perfect." - @Kelly Cobb

Alex and Kelly's first daughter, Chloe Elle Cobb, was born on March 8, 2019.

"Life is good." -@Kelly Cobb

Alex and Kelly's second daughter, Everly Pauline Cobb, was born on March 7, 2020.

"I’m a teeeny bit late but never too late to be happy, grateful, & thankful. Like really really realllllyyyyyy thankful (& tired 💤😜)." - @Kelly Cobb

Last week, Kelly Cobb, the wife of San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb went on a trip to Colorado with her daughters

Kelly Cobb with her two daughters.

Last week, Kelly took her two daughters on a trip to Breckenridge in Colorado. Breckenridge is known for its ski resort and picturesque mountainscape. At first, Kelly and her two daughters went to Denver to meet Alex and then chose to travel to Breckenridge. Both Kelly and her elder daughter went skiing in the winter wonderland and soaked in all the thrills.

"Olivia Gastaldo talked me into some spring skiing before our trip to meet Alex in Denver & by talked me into… I mean she briefly mentioned that “it could be fun.” We like fun." - @Kelly Cobb

Allie DeBerry Beede, the wife of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Tyler Beede, also commented on Kelly's post and called her daughters the cutest snow angels ever.

Kelly Cobb is a happy wife and mother, who enjoys vacations with her family and finding fulfillment in raising her two girls.

Edited by Windy Goodloe