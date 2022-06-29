San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 28th | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Detroit Tigers at home on Tuesday night. The Giants have now lost four of their last five after dropping their series to the Cincinnati Reds, and they're down to 39-33. The Tigers won their previous series against the Arizona Diamondbacks to improve to 28-44 on the year.

"That's a series win! #DetroitRoots" - Tigers

The visiting Tigers tab Tarik Skubal for Tuesday's matchup, who has a 5-5 record, 3.63 ERA, and 1.13 WHIP through 14 outings. Skubal has struggled mightily in his last few starts after carrying a 2.15 ERA after his first 10. Over his previous three appearances, the Tigers' lefty has a 9.88 ERA in 13 2/3 innings.

The Giants offense ranks fourth in the MLB in runs per nine and 11th in OPS. Look for Skubal to shake off his last few awful starts on Tuesday against a deep Giants lineup.

The home team will go with Carlos Rodon on Tuesday, who has a 6-4 record and 2.70 ERA this season. Recently and at home, Rodon has been especially dominant. In his last three starts, he's allowed one earned run and seven hits in 21 frames, while striking out 26 batters.

Rodon should have a strong start against a Detroit lineup that has a .212 average and .295 OBP against southpaws. The Tigers also rank dead last in runs and homers, as well as in the bottom four in average and OPS.

Starting 9 @Starting9 Carlos Rodon was in his bag tonight Carlos Rodon was in his bag tonight https://t.co/8zlHqqX4z4

"Carlos Rodon was in his bag tonight" - Starting 9

Rodon is on fire at the moment and should have another shutdown start in the opener.

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 28, 9:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers +170 +1.5 (-130) Over 7 (+100) San Francisco Giants -200 -1.5 (+110) Under 7 (-120)

The under has hit in five of Rodon's last seven starts, including one push. For Skubal, the total has gone under in three of his last five, including one push. Also, on the season, Detroit has seen the total go under in 43 of their 72 contests.

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers Best Picks

Tommy La Stella will likely bat near the bottom of the order on Tuesday, but he has recorded a hit in five of his last six games. He's also hit .308 off lefties in a small sample size this year despite the same-handed matchup. Look for the Giants' second baseman to get at least one base knock Tuesday.

Pick: Tommy La Stella Over 0.5 Hits (-140)

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Prediction

These two starting pitchers have been trending in opposite directions. With how lights-out Rodon has been lately, expect him to be near unhittable again on Tuesday. The Tigers are just 11-22 on the road this year and should trail after five frames.

Prediction: San Francisco Giants First 5 Innings (-130) & Giants Team Total Over 3.5 Runs (-140)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far