San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 10th | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will be home to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. These two rivals will meet in San Francisco, separated by 6 1/2 games in the standings. The National League West-leading Dodgers have traveled from Chicago, where they won the series against the White Sox, and now hold a 37-20 record, second-best in the MLB. San Francisco, meanwhile, fell at home to the Colorado Rockies, dropping their series to push them to 30-26 on the year.

Walker Buehler takes the mound tonight for the Dodgers. Buehler has a 6-2 record and a 3.84 ERA this season. It is somewhat surprising to see that his numbers are not nearly as good as they have been in the past. He has benefited from plenty of run support from the highest-scoring team in the MLB, and has six victories as a result.

The 27-year-old Buehler has uncharacteristically given up at least four earned runs in three of his previous five outings, including an awful home start against the New York Mets. The good news for Dodgers fans is that he's been amazing away from Dodger Stadium, holding a 4-0 record and 1.67 ERA in 2022. In his career, he's also 7-1 with a 2.55 ERA against the Giants in the regular season, and this year's Giants rank third in the MLB in runs. Let's see if Buehler can shake off his struggles from his last two starts on Friday.

For San Francisco, Jakob Junis gets the call, sporting a 3-1 record and 2.51 ERA. Junis has been a pleasant surprise for San Francisco so far, as the veteran righty has given up two or fewer earned runs in all but one of his eight starts this season. He is only averaging 5 1/2 innings per start, which could be an issue as the Giants bullpen has been poor this season.

"Welcome to the @jbljunis clinic" - SFGiants

The Dodgers lead several offensive categories and have the ability to obliterate teams with their deep lineup.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Friday, June 10, 10:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -150 -1.5 (+115) Over 9 (+100) San Francisco Giants +130 +1.5 (-135) Under 9 (-120)

The Dodgers have won six of their last seven on the road, while the Giants are just 14-13 at home this year and 3-7 as underdogs. For the total, it's gone under in five of the last seven between these two at Oracle Park.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Buehler has 70 strikeouts in his career against San Francisco, and he's averaged over six per start.

"DISTANCE. First career complete-game shutout for @beuhlersdayoff." - Los Angeles Dodgers

With the line set this low, back Buehler here despite his inconsistency to start 2022.

Pick: Walker Buehler Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+105)

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

The Dodgers lineup that Junis is up against is the strongest in the MLB. His only bad start of the year came against another good-hitting team, the San Diego Padres, although the Dodgers lead San Diego in most offensive categories.

Look for the most patient team in the MLB to grind out at-bats against Junis during the opener and make him work from the very first pitch. Also, expect the total to go under as these rivals have played lower-scoring matchups in recent history.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers ML (-150) & Under 9 (-120)

