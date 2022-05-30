San Francisco Giants vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction & Match Preview - June 1st | MLB Season 2022

The San Francisco Giants will close out their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies in the City of Brotherly Love on Wednesday. The Giants currently have a 25-21 record while the Phillies are at 21-26.

San Francisco came off a high earlier last week after going 2-1 against perennial National League playoff contenders the New York Mets. The series win included a 13-12 win in ten innings as well. However, the momentum they built up fell a little as they dropped two games against the lowly Cincinnati Reds.

The Phillies, on the other hand, are still trying to find consistency as they've won just one of their last five games.

It will be a duel between All-Star caliber pitchers on the mound as the Giants' Carlos Rodon battles the Phillies' Aaron Nola.

Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants vs Philadelphia Phillies.

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 1, 6:05 PM EDT.

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

San Francisco Giants Preview

Riding high on momentum after beating the New York Mets, the San Francisco Giants were brought back to Earth by the Cincinnati Reds. It's mind-boggling that the Giants, even after they won against the Reds in their series-closer, were defeated by Cincinnati in two straight games.

San Francisco's respectable offense shouldn't have any trouble against the anemic pitching and defensive crew of the Philadelphia Phillies. The Giants' only challenge will be the Phillies' offense, which is one of the best in the league.

If All-Star Carlos Rodon can halt Philadelphia's battery crew, the game should be smooth-sailing for the San Francisco Giants.

Key Player - Carlos Rodon

San Francisco Giants All-Star Carlos Rodon

Carlos Rodon has been one of the most consistent starters in the league for two years now. The former Chicago White Sox man is carrying an ERA of 3.60 with a WHIP of 1.24, and has struck out 64 batters through nine starts this season.

I thought my pc froze, tbh. Carlos Rodón, Pause...and 97mphI thought my pc froze, tbh. Carlos Rodón, Pause...and 97mph 🔥I thought my pc froze, tbh. https://t.co/RF9DKFIpeP

"Carlos Rodón, Pause...and 97mph 🔥 I thought my pc froze, tbh."

While it is true that Rodon has been in a mini slump as of late, it's tough to bet against one of the most consistent pitchers this season. He was also notably one of the frontrunners for the Cy Young Award last season.

Rodon needs to assert his dominance and prove his worth once more and there is no better test for him than against the Philadelphia Phillies' offense.

San Francisco Giants Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Carlos Rodon.

Tommy La Stella, DH Mike Yastzemski, CF Wilmer Flores, 1B Joc Pederson, LF Evan Longoria, 3B Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Luis Gonzalez, RF Joey Bart, C

Philadelphia Phillies Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies have failed to string up any sort of consistency this season. After winning against the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves in back-to-back games last week, they've won just one of their last five games.

The Phillies have been plagued by unstable pitching and a well-documented abyssmal field defense. They now have a DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) score of -28, last place in all of the majors. If their battery crew doesn't show up in this game, they will have a slim to no chance of winning.

Key Player - Bryce Harper

Colorado Rockies v Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper has been putting up gargantuan numbers for the Philadelphia Phillies despite his torn UCL. He is batting .312/.362/.600 with an OPS of .962 and has also blasted ten homers so far with 17 doubles, a triple, and 32 RBIs on 53 base hits. Just to sweeten the stat line, he also has six stolen bases to his name.

"Bryce Harper is literally automatic at the plate right now. Mercy."

Whoever the opponent have been this year, Harper has shown up. Expect no less from him in the game against the San Francisco Giants.

Philadelphia Phillies Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Aaron Nola.

Kyle Schwarber, LF Alec Bohm, 3B Bryce Harper, DH Nick Castellanos, RF Jean Segura, 2B Rhys Hoskins, 1B J.T. Realmuto, C Odubel Herrera, CF Johan Camargo, SS

San Francisco Giants vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction

Neither team has found consistency as of late, but the San Francisco Giants have delivered the goods, especially in close situations this season. Giants to win, 3-1.

Where to follow Giants vs Phillies?

Watch: NBCS BA (Giants), NBCSP (Phillies).

Listen: KNBR 680 (Giants), 94 WIP, WTTM 1680 (Phillies).

