San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 15, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season 

The San Fransico Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals close out their three-game set tonight at Busch Stadium. It will be a rubber match as they have split the first two games.

The Cardinals' pitching staff was untouchable last night, shutting out the Giants with five different pitchers. Starter Dakota Hudson went five innings, allowing just five hits, and the bullpen followed his lead, allowing just five base runners the rest of the evening.

Going at it tonight are starters Carlos Rodon and Adam Wainwright. Rodon has been a fiend this season, with thirty-five innings pitched in six starts, allowing just seven runs while recording 53 strikeouts.

At forty years old, Wainwright has been solid in his own right. He holds a 3.18 ERA after six starts.

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Sunday, May 15, 7:08 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Giants -154 Over 7 (-120) Yes (+108) Cardinals +130 Under 7 (-102) No (-132)

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks

Carlos Rodon has been an incredible pick-up for San Francisco this year. After finishing fifth in the Cy Young voting last year, he is gunning for the top spot, and he isn't allowing anything to get in his way. Today, his hit prop is an absolute joke. Going against a middle-of-the-road St. Louis lineup, his line sits at four and a half. He has given up four hits in only one of his starts this year.

Carlos Rodon Under 4.5 Hits Allowed (-112)

Pairing with that pick, Rodon's strikeout line is another great play for bettors. It sits at 7.5, and only once this season has he not struck out, at least, eight batters. These two picks could be parlayed for (+271).

Carlos Rodon Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-104)

With two studs starting, runs will be hard to come by. Expect a low-scoring affair that will not see runs until the middle innings.

No Runs to be Scored in the First Inning (-132)

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Prediction

Two great pitchers are dueling today in a can't miss game. It will be low-scoring, and whatever team can get on the board first will likely win. You would love to see the old vet take down the young gun, but this isn't a Disney movie.

Giants (-154) & Under 7 Runs (-102)

