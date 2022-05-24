Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Lorenzo Musetti Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 24th | 2022 French Open

The fourth ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas will take the court against Lorenzo Musetti in the first round of the French Open. Tsistispas recently lost the final in Rome to Novak Djokovic, two sets to love, in the Italian Open. Meanwhile, in Musetti's most recent match, he retired due to injury when pitted against Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



"Last year's finalist @steftsitsipas will start his quest to go one step further in an opening meeting with Lorenzo Musetti - @ Roland-Garros

Tsitisipas has been excellent on clay over the past few years, and he's fared well at Roland-Garros dating back to 2020. That year, he lost the semifinal to Djokovic, and in 2021, he held a two-set lead over the #1 ranked Serbian before he eventually lost in the championship match. Tsitsipas has been in great form heading into this tournament and has landed himself an excellent draw in the French Open. He's been in great form recently as he won the Monte Carlo Masters back in April and has won six of his last eight matches (all on clay).

For Musetti, he also led by two sets to love over Djokovic in last year's French Open before he dropped three consecutive sets in the round of 16. Musetti has reached the quarterfinals in each of his last four tournaments, all of which have been on clay. Musetti is currently ranked 66th and will try to pick up his first career win over Tsitsipas, who he is currently 0-2 against, most recently losing two sets to one despite winning the first set in the Lyon semi-final back in 2021.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



"Too good in the end...2nd seed @steftsitsipas digs deep to fend off a spirited Musetti 4-6 6-3 6-0 to reach the final in Lyon!" - @ Tennis TV

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Lorenzo Musetti

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 24, 2:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Lorenzo Musetti Betting Odds

Player Money Line Spread Over/Under Lorenzo Musetti +650 +7.5 (+100) Over 31.5 (-120) Stefanos Tsitsipas -1100 -7.5 (-120) Under 31.5 (+100)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Lorenzo Musetti Betting Prediction

The top-ranked Greek player in the world is 14-3 this year on clay and 31-10 overall. On the other side, Musetti has also been solid on clay at 10-4, but overall he's just 16-12. Even though Musetti was able to take nine games in three sets in their previous matchup just over a year ago, he was blanked in the final set. Considering the Italian is coming off of an injury earlier this month, expect the #4 seed of this tournament and 2021 French Open runner-up Tsitsipas to take care of business in the opening round and cover the spread.

Prediction: Tsitsipas -7.5 (-120)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt