3 milestones achieved by Stefanos Tsitsipas following his victory in Monte-Carlo

Stefanos Tsitsipas put an end to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's dream run at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters, beating the Spaniard in straight sets in the final. The defending champion pulled off a dominant 6-3, 7-6(3) victory to secure his eighth ATP Tour title as well as his second Masters 1000 title.

The title run should come as a major confidence booster for the Greek, since his performances this year have largely flattered to deceive so far. Barring a semifinal result at the Australian Open and a runner-up finish at the Rotterdam Open, the World No. 5's outings have been mostly disappointing.

OptaAce @OptaAce 2 - Stefanos Tsitsipas successfully defended his @ROLEXMCMASTERS title and won the second Masters 1000 of his career. Blessed. 2 - Stefanos Tsitsipas successfully defended his @ROLEXMCMASTERS title and won the second Masters 1000 of his career. Blessed. https://t.co/y8Kft443FZ

But this successful title defense on the French Riviera has brought the 23-year-old back into the conversation as one of the favorites for the French Open. This title win comes on the back of early exits in Indian Wells (third round) and Miami (fourth round),

Without further ado, here are a few milestones the Greek achieved with his triumph in Monte-Carlo:

#1 Stefanos Tsitsipas is only the sixth player in the Open Era to defend his title at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Only five players other than Stefanos Tsitsipas have defended their title in Monte-Carlo

Before Stefanos Tsitsipas, only five other men in the Open Era had managed to defend their title at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Ilie Nastase did so first, completing the "three-peat" between 1971 and 1973.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast



The other five men to do that in the Open Era - Nastase, Borg, Muster, Ferrero and Nadal - are all Roland Garros champions



ADF had an amazing week and turned it into a compelling final. Tsitsipas too good. So good. Stefanos Tsitsipas goes back-to-back in Monte Carlo!The other five men to do that in the Open Era - Nastase, Borg, Muster, Ferrero and Nadal - are all Roland Garros championsADF had an amazing week and turned it into a compelling final. Tsitsipas too good. So good. Stefanos Tsitsipas goes back-to-back in Monte Carlo! 🏆🏆The other five men to do that in the Open Era - Nastase, Borg, Muster, Ferrero and Nadal - are all Roland Garros champions 👀 ADF had an amazing week and turned it into a compelling final. Tsitsipas too good. So good.

Bjorn Borg, the man Nastase defeated in the 1973 title run, then won the event back-to-back in 1979 and 1980.

Former World No. 1 Thomas Muster became the third player to achieve the feat, triumphing in the 1995 and 1996 editions. Juan Carlos Ferrero took home the trophy in 2002 and 2003, while Rafael Nadal won has defended his title nine times (2006-2012, 2017-2018) during his 11 titles.

Vansh🇺🇦 @vanshv2k 6 players in the Open Era have defended a Monte Carlo Title



Nastase (1971-1973)

Borg (1979-1980)

Muster (1996-1997)

Ferrero (2002-2003)

Nadal (2005-2012, 2016-2018)

Tsitsipas (2021-2022)



*Tsitsipas is the first Non-Big 4 to defend ANY M1000 since Ferrero in Monte Carlo 2003! 6 players in the Open Era have defended a Monte Carlo TitleNastase (1971-1973)Borg (1979-1980)Muster (1996-1997)Ferrero (2002-2003)Nadal (2005-2012, 2016-2018)Tsitsipas (2021-2022)*Tsitsipas is the first Non-Big 4 to defend ANY M1000 since Ferrero in Monte Carlo 2003!

Interestingly, all the aforementioned players except Muster have gone on to win the French Open the same year they defended their Monte-Carlo title.

#2 Fourth man to defend his first Masters 1000 title in the Open Era

Rafael Nadal was the last player to defend his first Masters 1000 title before Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the fourth ever man to defend their first Masters 1000 title in the Open Era, joining a prestigious list that contained Boris Becker, Lleyton Hewitt and Rafael Nadal.

Boris Becker triumphed at the Stockholm Open in 1990 and defended his title the following year, defeating Stefan Edberg in both finals. It should be noted that Becker had previously won the Stockholm Open in 1988 and other "Grand Prix" events before then, but the Masters series did not officially begin until 1990.

Hewitt ended his career with only two Masters 1000 titles to his name, winning the 2002 and 2003 Indian Wells Masters back-to-back. While the Australian dismantled Tim Henman in the first final, he disposed off Gustavo Kuerten in the second to defend his title.

enrico maria riva @enricomariariva players to defend their 1st masters 1000 title



becker stockholm 1990-1991

hewitt indian wells 2002-2003

nadal monte carlo 2005-2006

tsitsipas monte carlo 2021-2022 players to defend their 1st masters 1000 titlebecker stockholm 1990-1991hewitt indian wells 2002-2003nadal monte carlo 2005-2006tsitsipas monte carlo 2021-2022 https://t.co/Y5TlFuBhbG

Nadal, on the other hand, won his first Masters 1000 title at the 2005 Monte-Carlo Masters, defeating Guillermo Coria in the final. The Spaniard did not stop winning the tournament until 2013, racking up eight titles on the trot to etch his name into the history books.

#3 First non-Big 4 player to defend a Masters 1000 title since 2003

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first non-Big 4 player to defend a Masters 1000 title since 2003

Since Juan Carlos Ferrero defended his Monte-Carlo title in 2003, only 4 players had ever succeeded in defending a Masters 1000 title. Namely, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Many high-profile names managed to win ATP 1000 tournaments in the Big-4 era. However, the task of doing it back-to-back proved impossible until Stefanos Tsitsipas achieved it on Sunday.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



is THAT special



#RolexMCMasters The first player outside of the Big 4 to defend a Masters 1000 title since Juan Carlos Ferrero in 2002-2003 Monte-Carlo... @steftsitsipas is THAT special The first player outside of the Big 4 to defend a Masters 1000 title since Juan Carlos Ferrero in 2002-2003 Monte-Carlo...@steftsitsipas is THAT special 👑#RolexMCMasters https://t.co/QrgBzYvWMD

The players who came closest were: Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and John Isner.

Zverev fell agonizingly short at the Rome Masters, winning the 2017 edition and losing the final in 2018. Daniil Medvedev won the 2020 Paris Masters and finished as the runner-up in 2021. John Isner triumphed at the 2018 Miami Masters and fell one match short the next year.

