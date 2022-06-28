Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Tuesday, June 28th

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers Preview: Great pitching matchup could keep runs to a minimum

The Tampa Bay Rays will play host to the Milwaukee Brewers as they begin their brief two-game series. The pitching matchup in the first game is a good one. Veteran Brandon Woodruff will start for the Brewers, and young flamethrower Shane Baz will be on the mound for Tampa Bay. The pitching matchup in this game trends toward a low amount of scoring. Let's get into this preview!

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

Tampa Bay Rays Preview:

The Tampa Bay Rays come into this series with some momentum. They swept the Pittsburgh Pirates in their weekend series and have played very well at home this season. They will send Shane Baz to the mound, where he will make his fourth start on the season after overcoming injury. In his last two starts, Baz has only given up two earned runs in just over 10 innings of work.

The Tampa Bay offense has been mediocre so far this year. They have dealt with numerous injuries to key players and have relied heavily on the likes of Randy Arozarena and Ji-man Choi to produce runs. The key to victory for the Rays is to get a quality start out of Shane Baz, because they can't afford to get into a high scoring game against this Milwaukee Brewers bullpen.

Milwaukee Brewers Preview:

"Rowdy gives his old friends a gift." - @Brewers

The Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff to the mound, where he will make his first start in a month. He overcame a hand injury, and barring any setbacks, will return to the rotation tonight. Prior to his injury, Woodruff was in the midst of a slight rough patch. However, he is still a very good pitcher with the ability to limit runs on a nightly basis.

Offensively, the Brewers will look to Christian Yelich, Rowdy Tellez, and Willy Adames to produce runs for them tonight. The offense is coming off a great game against the Blue Jays, where they hung 10 runs on them. They're coming up against a young, talented Shane Baz who has shown flashes of being very effective.

The key to victory for the Brewers is to find a way to get Baz out of the game early. If they can get into the injured Tampa Bay Rays bullpen, they have a great chance to do some damage.

Pick/Prediction: No Run First Inning (NRFI) (-128)

Considering the pitching matchup in this game and the fact that both of these offenses have struggled this season, this is great value. We're not asking for too much, just six outs without allowing a run. This is a great bet!

