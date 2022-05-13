MLB News Roundup: San Diego Padres pair lead league in batting average, Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich hits the cycle for third time in his career - May 12

The MLB season rolls on, and has been action-packed throughout the first month of the season. With teams beginning to prove that they are a step above the competition, we are seeing greatness around the league in a season filled with excitement.

The San Diego Padres are one such team that has stepped up big time, currently only 1.5 games back from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, the team hosts a pair of offensive juggernauts who are taking the MLB by storm.

In what was a disappointing loss for the Milwaukee Brewers to the Cincinnati Reds, Christian Yelich achieved an individual feat for the third time in his career, with some shocking similarities between all three.

The New York Mets will reportedly have one of their top pitchers on the mound as he continues his campaign for the Cy Young Award and a playoff berth for the team.

MLB News - May 12

San Diego Padres have found a pair of aces

Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres

Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer have stepped up big-time into the hole made by Fernando Tatis Jr., by having the top two batting averages currently in the MLB: .383 for Manny Machado and .367 for Eric Hosmer. With the offensive firepower from their stars, the team has been able to overcome the lack of offensive production from their depth players.

This graphic from Talkin' Baseball shows the batting average numbers, as well as a variety of storylines for the day.

"A win is a win" - @ Talkin' Baseball

The San Diego Padres have the chance to be one of the most electric teams in baseball when Fernando Tatis Jr. returns from injury.

Christian Yelich hits for the cycle against the Cincinnati Reds

Milwaukee Brewers v Arizona Diamondbacks

In a game against the Cincinnati Reds that his team would end up losing, Christian Yelich had every type of hit possible, recording a single, a double, a triple, and a home run. This is a special achievement in the MLB and is the third time Christian Yelich has accomplished the feat. All three occasions have been against the Cincinnati Reds. He must really hate them.

MLB Vault on Twitter posted a great clip of the three separate times Christian Yelich hit for the cycle in his career.

MLB Vault @MLBVault All of @ChristianYelich 's cycles came against the Reds and he got a triple to complete all three! All of @ChristianYelich's cycles came against the Reds and he got a triple to complete all three! https://t.co/ghDCFLsPee

"All of @ChristianYelich's cycles came against the Reds and he got a triple to complete all three!" - @ MLB Vault

The Cincinnati Reds cannot be excited about the next matchup against Christian Yelich, as he dominates against them so regularly.

Max Scherzer will start for the New York Mets on Friday

San Francisco Giants v New York Mets - Game Two

One of the best pitchers in the MLB, Max Scherzer, will take the mound against the Seattle Mariners in their first game of the series. Max Scherzer is one of the most feared pitchers in baseball today, and with his 2.92 ERA on the season, the reputation is well earned.

Mike Puma of the New York Post was the first to report the start for Max Scherzer.

Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Max Scherzer is the scheduled starter for Friday. Chris Bassitt is receiving the extra day of rest and will pitch Saturday. Max Scherzer is the scheduled starter for Friday. Chris Bassitt is receiving the extra day of rest and will pitch Saturday.

"Max Scherzer is the scheduled starter for Friday. Chris Bassitt is receiving the extra day of rest and will pitch Saturday" - @ Mike Puma

The Seattle Mariners are a great young team whose capabilities will be tested when they travel to New York for this game.

