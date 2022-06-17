Texas A&M Aggies vs. Oklahoma Sooners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 17th | 2022 College World Series

The Texas A&M Aggies and the Oklahoma Sooners will kick off the College World Series on Friday. A&M defeated Louisville 4-3 last Saturday to get here, while Oklahoma knocked off Virginia Tech 11-2 on Sunday. The fifth-ranked, 42-18 Aggies have been playing great baseball and have now won eight of their last nine. Meanwhile, the Sooners are 42-22 and have won nine of their last 11.

The Sooners' pitching staff features lefty Jake Bennett and righty David Sandlin. Bennett has posted a 3.53 ERA this year in 17 starts, and he tossed seven innings of one-run ball against Virginia Tech last Friday while striking out eight. He'll face an Aggies lineup whose Jack Most went 2-for-5 in Saturday's win. He is now 14-for-25 in five NCAA tournament games. This year, he's hitting .391 with six home runs and 47 RBIs, and he'll be a tough out from the two-hole in the Aggies lineup.

The Aggies' top starters are righties Nathan Dettmer and Micah Dallas. Dettmer has a 4.75 ERA and averages less than five innings per start. He'll be up against a Sooners lineup that includes Tanner Treadway, who launched two homers on Sunday, pushing his season total to nine on the year. His average is up to .373, and his OPS is .983, thanks to his red-hot tournament performances so far. He's hit .483 in seven tourney games, including three long balls, and should look to do more damage out of the cleanup spot on Friday. Dettmer might have a short leash as the Aggies have an excellent bullpen that is highlighted by closer Jacob Palisch, who has a 2.60 ERA and has recorded 60 strikeouts in 52 innings.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Sooners Match Details

Fixture: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Date & Time: Friday, June 17, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. EDT

Venue: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Oklahoma Sooners Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Oklahoma -130 -1.5 (+135) Over 11 (-115) Texas A&M +100 +1.5 (-165) Under 11 (-115)

Both of these teams have been scoring a lot of runs in the regionals and super regionals, with the Aggies averaging 8.2 and Oklahoma averaging 8.0. However, A&M's last two games have seen a total of just 16 runs between them and their opponents.

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Oklahoma Sooners Betting Prediction

Overall, the Aggies' lineup has more firepower and launches more home runs per game. They also have a better pitching staff overall compared to the Sooners, outside of Oklahoma's Jake Bennett. Look for the total to stay under 11 as these teams' pitching staffs have been off since the weekend.

Prediction: Texas A&M ML (+100) & Under 11 (-115)

