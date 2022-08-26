Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will play the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. The Rangers defeated the Colorado Rockies 16-4 on Wednesday, bringing their record to 57-67 this season. Meanwhile, the Tigers now find themselves at 48-77 this year following their victory over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Texas has been poor while home, carrying just a 27-34 record at Globe Life Field, while Detroit has struggled on the road this season. The Tigers are just 20-42 away this year, but they have won seven of their last nine against the Rangers.

Glenn Otto gets the ball Friday for the Rangers, carrying a 5-8 record and a 4.66 ERA. The Tigers' offense, which scores the first fewest runs per game, isn't that good and shouldn't be too hard for Otto to handle.

Recently, the right-hander has been excellent, giving up just one earned run in his previous 11 2/3 innings. The bad news, though, is that Otto has been poor at home this season, carrying a 5.98 ERA at Globe Life Field. Still, the Tigers lineup is arguably the worst in the league, so look for Otto to stay in line with his recent performances.

Tyler Alexander, who is 3-7 with a 4.03 ERA, will be on the hill Friday for Detroit. He'll face a hot Rangers offense that's averaging 6.6 runs per game in their previous seven. They did benefit from playing at Coors Field this week, but these numbers are still impressive.

Lately, the Tigers' left-hander has been decent, carrying a 3.91 ERA in his previous four starts. His season ERA is 4.03, but as a starter, it's 5.49, so it's good to see him string together some decent starts. The Tigers' lefty has been struggling on the road, carrying a 6.06 ERA outside of Detroit, so expect the Rangers' bats to stay hot.

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Friday, August 26, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers +145 +1.5 (-145) Over 8.0 (-120) Texas Rangers -160 -1.5 (+125) Under 8.0 (+100)

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Best Picks

Jonah Heim has been a solid backstop for the Rangers this season. The switch-hitter is slugging .511 off of lefties, and he's more comfortable hitting at home. Look for Heim to knock in a run from the middle of the order on Friday.

Pick: Jonah Heim Over 0.5 RBIs (+140)

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Prediction

The Rangers are fresh off of a series split in Denver, but the good news is that the offense seems to have woken up. Still, at home, they hadn't been hitting much before the road trip.

Alexander has been decent for Detroit, and all seven of his starts this year have gone under. On the other side, expect Otto to keep pitching well against a Tigers lineup that doesn't hit much. Take the under for Detroit's team total in this one and ride the game under.

Prediction: Tigers Team Total Under 3.5 Runs (-115) & Game Total Under 8 Runs (+100)

Lucas Abrenica's Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 133-97-4 (+245.8 Units)

