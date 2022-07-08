Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 8th | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will be home to face the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. The Rangers are currently in the midst of a four-game slide, which has dropped their record to 37-43. Meanwhile, Minnesota just won two out of three against the Chicago White Sox, improving their season record to 47-38, now holding a 4.5 game lead in the American League Central division.

"All about the long ball (x5)." - Twins

The Rangers will have righty Jon Gray take the mound on Friday, carrying a 4-4 record, 3.96 ERA, and 1.16 WHIP. Gray has been solid this year for Texas. Over his past five outings, he's recorded a 1.83 ERA. He labored a bit in his last start against the New York Mets, but that's understandable given the depth of their lineup.

Gray will be facing a Twins team that swung the bats well in their previous series, posting 22 runs in three games. On the season, they're above average in most offensive categories, so Gray will have a tough challenge in the opener.

"Jon Gray, Wicked 86mph Slider" - Rob Friedman

The visiting Twins will send Sonny Gray to the hill, who is 4-1 with a 2.47 ERA. The veteran right-hander is enjoying an excellent campaign, and he's been extremely consistent this year. He's surrendered two or fewer runs in all but two of his 11 starts. That has helped his club come out on top in eight of his 11 outings.

The Rangers rank 5th in homers but only 14th in runs per nine. Sonny Gray has allowed only five homers in 2022. Look for him to have success while keeping the ball in the park.

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Friday, July 8, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Minnesota Twins -118 -1.5 (+140) Over 7.5 (-115) Texas Rangers +108 +1.5 (-169) Under 7.5 (-105)

The Twins have taken seven of the last seven matchups in Texas, and they've shown the ability to win on the road this year. Texas is 7-7 in Jon Gray's starts this year, but they've lost six of their previous seven games.

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Best Picks

Sonny Gray has always performed better on the road than at home. That's held true so far this year. He has a 1.83 road ERA and a 0.76 road WHIP in four starts. He's also given away just two free passes in those four outings. In six of his past seven, he's walked more than one batter just one time. The Rangers have one of the lower walk rates in the league, so look for the Twins' righty to control the zone on Friday.

Pick: Sonny Gray Under 1.5 Walks Given (-135)

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Prediction

The Rangers have been cold, but they've also lost a lot of one-run ball games over the past week. The Twins ultimately are the better team all-around, and there's a reason why they have a division lead. Look for the Twins to shake off their loss from Wednesday to the White Sox and push the Rangers' losing streak to five.

Prediction: Minnesota Twins ML (-118)

