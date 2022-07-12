Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 11 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will be at home to face the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. The Rangers were beaten by a score of 6-5 by the Minnesota Twins on Sunday to fall to 39-44 on the year. The Athletics currently hold a 29-58 record on the season after losing Sunday at the hands of the Astros.

Spencer Howard, who is 0-1 with a 10.97 ERA over two starts, will be taking the hill Monday for Texas. Howard has thrown seven innings in his two starts, so he's likely only going to go two times through the lineup. The lineup he'll be facing ranks dead last in runs per nine, batting average, and OPS.

Oakland doesn't have enough talent offensively to compete night in and night out, so look for the Rangers pitching staff to have success on Monday.

Adrian Martinez gets the ball for Oakland, sporting a 6.00 ERA through three starts. Most of the damage against the A's righty came in his appearances against Seattle, where he got shelled, giving up seven runs.

Martinez is up against a Texas offense that ranks 12th in runs per nine in the majors and one that scored 20 runs in their previous three-game series. Look for the Rangers to try and jump on the rookie early in this one.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Monday, July 11, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Oakland Athletics +142 +1.5 (-137) Over 8.5 (-115) Texas Rangers -168 -1.5 (+114) Under 8.5 (-105)

The Rangers have won seven of their last nine games versus Oakland, and they have an excellent chance to improve on that record in this series. Even though it's come in limited sample size, all of Howard's last four starts have seen the total go over.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Best Picks

Corey Seager has been hot recently, and he'll see a favorable matchup facing a rookie hurler on Monday. Expect the Rangers' big free agent acquisition to have a productive day at the plate at home, where he's excelled this year.

"Corey crushed the week. #StraightUpTX" - Rangers

Pick: Corey Seager Over 1.5 Total Bases (-120)

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Prediction

As bad as Howard's been in limited innings, the A's have only scored over three runs once in their previous nine games. Look for the Rangers to take the victory at home, and look for them to continue seeing the ball well at the plate.

Prediction: Texas Rangers -1.5 (+114) & Over 8.5 (-115)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far