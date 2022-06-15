Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 15th | 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will be home to face the Baltimore Orioles for the third game of the series on Wednesday. These teams have split the first two games of the series, a series that's seen a lot of offense thus far.

For the visiting Orioles, Bruce Zimmerman gets the nod, sporting a 2-5 record and 5.08 ERA. The lefty had a promising start, but lately, he's been lit up. He has a 9.47 ERA in his last five starts. In his previous start, he gave up seven runs to one of the worst-hitting teams in the MLB, the Kansas City Royals. Toronto has a .792 OPS against left-handers, the third-best mark in the MLB. This Blue Jays offense has also scored 33 runs over their last five, and they've worn out the Baltimore bullpen through the first two games.

The Blue Jays will have Jose Berrios on the mound Wednesday, seeking his sixth win of the campaign. He has a 4.73 ERA, but he's coming off of two amazing performances. He's allowed just three earned runs in his last 15 IP, earning the victory in both games. He has received excellent run support as well, as his club has scored in the double digits in each of his past three outings. The Orioles lineup he's up against has been clicking recently despite being near the bottom in runs per game on the season. They've put up close to six runs per contest since last Tuesday and will look to snatch the third game of this series.

"Jose Berrios, Nasty 94 MPH Sinker" - Rob Friedman

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 15, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Baltimore Orioles +245 +1.5 (+118) Over 9 (-122) Toronto Blue Jays -300 -1.5 (-142) Under 9 (+100)

The first two games of the series have had lots of scoring. The total has gone over now in seven of the last nine games between these two, with the other two games ending in a push. It's also gone over in eight of the last eight games where Toronto was favored. Zimmerman has allowed 10 hits in each of his last two starts, so we may have a slugfest on the horizon on Wednesday.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Best Picks

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched a home run on Monday, which was his 15th of the year. In June, he has a .655 slugging percentage and 36 total bases in just 13 contests.

Sportsnet Stats @SNstats



#NextLevel Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 16 HR and 41 RBI in 45 career games vs. the Orioles Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 16 HR and 41 RBI in 45 career games vs. the Orioles#NextLevel

"Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 16 HR and 41 RBI in 45 career games vs. the Orioles #NextLevel" - Sportsnet Stats

Look for the Blue Jays' star first baseman to have a productive day at the plate tonight.

Pick: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over 1.5 Total Bases (-115)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Prediction

The Blue Jays are the much stronger team on paper, despite Tuesday's loss. Berrios seems to finally be hitting his stride. Toronto is much more comfortable hitting at home this year, where they have a .795 OPS. Expect them to bounce back Wednesday and win by at least two runs.

Pick: Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (-142) & First 5 Innings Over 4.5 Runs (-146)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far