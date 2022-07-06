Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 5th | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics will play host to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The A's took the first game of this three-game set by a score of 5-1, improving their season record to 27-55. With the loss, which was their fourth defeat in a row, the Blue Jays are now 44-37, occupying the second Wild Card spot.

"PULL THE LEVER KRONK!!!!!!!!" - Athletics

The visiting Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi to the hill, who has struggled for most of the year. The lefty is just 3-4 with a 4.74 ERA and 1.52 WHIP. He did produce his best start of 2022 in his last time out versus the Tampa Bay Rays. He went six innings of one-run ball, striking out eight. He has a good opportunity to build off of his last start since he'll be facing an offensively challenged Athletics.

The A's rank second to last in runs per nine and homers in the MLB and last in average and OPS. They fare slightly better against southpaws, but since 2020, Kikuchi has had some solid outings in Oakland.

Adrian Martinez will be making his third career start on Tuesday. The rookie right-hander was lit up by the Seattle Mariners in his previous outing, allowing seven runs in just 4 2/3 frames. He'll now have an even tougher matchup against a Toronto team that has the second-highest OPS in the majors. Look for this deep Blue Jay lineup to shake off Monday's one-run effort in this one.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 5, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, CA

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Toronto Blue Jays -180 -1.5 (-114) Over 8.5 (-110) Oakland Athletics +152 +1.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-110)

The under has been hit in Oakland's last four, mainly due to their offensive ineptitude but also because their pitching has been solid. Although this stadium is regarded as a pitcher's park, the total has gone over in five of the last seven meetings here between these two.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Best Picks

Kikuchi has had a rough year, but he looked great in his last outing. Expect the lefty to notch his fourth victory facing a team that doesn't plate too many runners.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Yusei Kikuchi, 91mph Fastball and 86mph Splitter, Individual Pitches + Overlay Yusei Kikuchi, 91mph Fastball and 86mph Splitter, Individual Pitches + Overlay https://t.co/zb44RB7pm4

"Yusei Kikuchi, 91mph Fastball and 86mph Splitter, Individual Pitches + Overlay" - Rob Friedman

Pick: Yusei Kikuchi To Record A Win (+175)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Prediction

The Athletics are 28 games below .500 for a reason. Ultimately, the Jays have too much talent to lose two in a row to the MLB's worst club. Look for a comfortable Toronto win on Tuesday to set up a rubber game matchup on Wednesday.

Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (-114) & First 5 Innings Toronto Blue Jays Team Total Over 2.5 Runs (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far