Wimbledon 2022: Men's Singles Odds, Predictions, and Dark Horses

The Championships, Wimbledon is under way in London, England. With Rodger Federer still recovering from knee surgery, the field is wide open.

The past ten Championships have been won by one of three players, Rodger Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic.

Luckily for competitors this year, Federer isn't playing, and Murray hasn't made it to a Grand Slam quarterfinal since 2017. Having won the last three Wimbledons, Djokovic is the heavy favorite, but Rafael Nadal is the man to watch in this tournament.

Rafael Nadal is playing for history. No man has won all four Grand Slam tournaments in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969. Laver remains the only man to do it in the open era.

Nadal has already won the Australian Open and French Open this year and is now in search of his first Wimbledon win since 2010. If he were to win this year, it would be just the third grass Grand Slam title of his career.

Wimbledon Betting Odds

Novak Djokovic -140 Matteo Berrettini +550 Rafael Nadal +700 Carlos Alcaraz +1500 Felix Auger Aliassime +1800 Stefanos Tsitsipas +2400

Favorites

It would be stupid not to lay a bet on Djokovic. He's the favorite in any tournament he plays. As long as Federer isn't playing, he's the king of grass. He's won five of the last seven Wimbeldons. All bets should be hedged with a Novak bet.

Novak Djokokvic (-140)

Italian Matteo Berrettini is not even in the top 10 in the ATP rankings. Due to his performance last year in London, he is the second favorite to take home the gilt cup. While a Championship might be in his future, his draw is unfavorable this year.

Matteo Berrettini (+550)

As previously stated, Rafael Nadal has the most intriguing storyline entering this tournament. There are questions surrounding his ankle injury, but a competitor like him won't let that get in his way. Nadal is a great value for bettors.

Rafael Nadal (+700)

Dark Horses

Any dark horse in this tournament is dark as night. Only four players in this tournament have ever seen a Wimbledon final; three aforementioned, and Murray plays just as a gift to England.

Carlos Alcaraz is 19 and playing in his third tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

However, there is one name bettors should consider, Carlos Alcaraz. He played in his first Grand Slam tournament in 2020, and he's already knocking on the door of a title. With his odds, bettors have nothing to lose.

Carlos Alcaraz (+1500)

