Rafael Nadal's fighting spirit, Roger Federer's elegance and Novak Djokovic's elasticity: Carlos Alcaraz picks what he'd steal from the Big 3

Alcaraz on court with his Nadal who he beat at Madrid
Subhashish Majumdar
visit
Modified May 12, 2022 02:45 PM IST
News

Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal - two members of the Big-3 back-to-back in Madrid - and has trained with Roger Federer during Wimbledon 2019.

The Spaniard, who had a dream run at Madrid, first ousted Nadal in the quarterfinals before accounting for World No. 1 Djokovic at the Masters 1000 event.

The first ever player to defeat Nadal *and* Djokovic back-to-back in a tournament on clay. And now also the youngest to defeat Nadal *and* Djokovic in his career.Carlos Alcaraz is here. Big time.https://t.co/J8tG6j8r49

The 19-year-old who has taken the tennis world by storm following his win at the Madrid Open had his say on what he would like to steal from each of the three legends of the game during an interview with La Nacion.

Alcaraz stated that he wished to steal Nadal's fighting spirit and work ethic, Federer's elegance and variety, and Djokovic's "elasticity" and physique.

"I think Rafa - would steal his fighting spirit, never giving up, never giving up a ball, sacrificing himself, working hard. If I have to train three hours, I train three hours at 200% intensity. "
"To Federer, the elegance, the variety of strokes and tennis that he can display in a match. And to Djokovic the elasticity and the physique that he has."

When asked if he had any limits to what he wished to achieve, the World No. 6 stated that he wanted to continue climbing as far as he could go.

“I have no limit right now. I don't want to put a ceiling on myself. I want to continue climbing as far as I can go. If it can be to heaven, even better. "

"We stopped at a place to eat, a secluded place and there weren't many people, but they all knew me" - Alcaraz on life post Madrid Open win

Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev to clinch the Madrid Open title
Alcaraz, whose father was a professional tennis player, revealed that he is finding ways to cope with his rapidly-increasing popularity, and that his ability to do things in public will become limited as time goes on.

Nice welcome for Madrid Champion Alcaraz in his home town of El Palmar, Murcia. 🎊🥁🇪🇸💪#Alcaraz#MMOPEN https://t.co/nGglF7T0Mr
"I'm doing pretty well. I am clear that little by little it will be more difficult for me to expose myself, do things in public and others. But in the end, you have to have things clear. I am clear that when I want to expose myself. I will do it without any problem. Little by little it is costing me more, but for now I am doing well."

The youngster from El Palmar admitted that he was now being recognized even in secluded places, which signified that he was becoming well known.

"Well, when I was coming back from Madrid, we stopped at a place to eat, a secluded place and there weren't many people, but they all knew me. That's when you realize how well known you are becoming. That in a remote place, in a restaurant that is on the outskirts, almost all the people who are there recognize you makes you realize it."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan

