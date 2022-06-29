Wimbledon Best Bets: Casper Ruud, Oscar Otte, & David Goffin | Wednesday, June 29th

As the second round of Wimbledon begins, we are on the lookout for some of the best bets of the day. In the United States, if you want to wake up to more cash in your sportsbook account, you've come to the right place. Below, you will find three of the best bets for the second round of Wimbledon. Let's wake up and cash these tickets!

Wimbledon Best Bets: Ruud and Humbert due for a long game in the 2nd Round

Bet #1: Casper Ruud & Ugo Humbert over 37.5 games (-135)

"150 career wins!"- @atptour

Casper Ruud is coming into Wimbledon with a lot of momentum after reaching the finals at Roland Garros. His first-round matchup with Albert Ramos-Vinolas resulted in a very long straight set win, that included a 20-point break in the 2nd set. Ruud comes into the tournament ranked 6th in the world, but has seen his fair share of struggles on grass.

Ugo Humbert has had a very poor season, compiling a 7-17 overall record. However, grass has been his best surface so far. He comes into this match after a tough 5-set win in round one. He's in a great position to make a run at an upset over Ruud here, considering his opponents' unfamiliarity with the grass surface.

It's likely that each of these men will pick up a set in this game, which gives the over in games some value!

Bet #2: David Goffin & Sebastian Baez over 38.5 games (-125)

TennisNow @Tennis_Now Sebastian Baez gets his first Wimbledon win, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 over Taro Daniel. What a year the Argentinian is having (seeded 31). Sebastian Baez gets his first Wimbledon win, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 over Taro Daniel. What a year the Argentinian is having (seeded 31).

"Sebastian Baez gets his first Wimbledon win"- @Tennis_Now

Both David Goffin and Sebastian Baez won their first-round matchups in straight sets. Both had some trouble closing out their final set, but eventually got the job done. These men have had similar seasons thus far, so we're expecting a quality, competitive matchup.

Sebastian Baez has been extremely good over the last two seasons, but has mostly been a clay player. He hasn't played many matches on grass and that could lead to some early mistakes. David Goffin is another player who has found most of his success on clay, but now the grass season is among us and those players have to find ways to win.

It seems that each of these players should be able to win a set and make this match competitive. We're going with the over in games as this could possibly go five sets.

Bet #3: Oscar Otte To Win in Straight Sets vs. Christian Harrison (-125)

Jeff Tracy @JeffreyTracy Honestly not sure what's better here from Oscar Otte: the get or the backhand spike (jk, it's the spike)



9.Honestly not sure what's better here from Oscar Otte: the get or the backhand spike (jk, it's the spike) 9. 🎾 Honestly not sure what's better here from Oscar Otte: the get or the backhand spike (jk, it's the spike)https://t.co/L5A2lQEHNd

"Honestly not sure what's better here from Oscar Otte: the get or the backhand spike"- @JeffreyTracy

Oscar Otte made easy work of a fellow German in the first round, only losing 3 total games in his first match at Wimbledon. Christian Harrison also won in straight sets, but he played a longer match. Otte having played 2 hours less in the first round and also having had a full day of rest could be the difference in the match.

Christian Harrison has had some success, but Otte has the experience advantage. While neither of them have a lot of experience on grass, Otte does have success when he plays on the surface. We're going with the German to take care of the inexperienced Harrison in straight sets. While it should be competitive in the early stages, look for Otte to pull away late in sets and showcase his nous.

