Delhi Aces finish 4th in Season 3 of MatchIPL

Shivani Ahuja FOLLOW ANALYST News 7 // 02 Nov 2018, 21:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Delhi Aces at MatchIPL Season 3

Delhi Aces finish 4th at Season 3 of MatchIPL, one of the top poker tournaments in India.

MatchIPL Season 3 saw action-packed two days of poker on 23rd and 24th October 2018. Haryana Hawks was in the lead on Day 1 of the event with 754.5 points, while Delhi Aces was on the 6th position with 715.5 points.

On the final day of the event, Delhi Aces walked in, assessed the game, and played with a well-planned strategy to stand 4th. They won a prize of Rs. 50 lacs, being the 3rd runner-up amongst the nine teams who played at the event.

The nine teams who participated in MatchIPL Season 3 tournament are Ahmedabad Hearts, Bangalore Royals, Haryana Hawks, Pune Kings, Delhi Aces, UP Indians, Jaipur Jewels, Kolkata Diamonds, and Mumbai All-Stars.

MatchIPL tournament widely promotes poker as a sport with its poker hashtag #PokerIsASport. The games at the event are supported by the Match Poker format software developed by International Federation of Match Poker's (IFMP). It enables poker as a skill-based game.

IFMP and Viaan Industries Ltd. launched MatchIPL in 2017.

For Season 3, eight teams participated in MTV Poker Pro hunt, which allowed participants from all over India to play tournaments online to win to represent the eight teams in Season 3 of the tournament. The eight teams that participated in MTV Poker Pro Hunt were Ahmedabad Hearts, Bangalore Royals, Haryana Hawks, Jaipur Jewels, Kolkata Diamonds, Mumbai All Stars, Pune Kings and UP Indians.

Bangalore Royals were the 2nd runner-up, and Mumbai All Stars were the Runner-up at Match Indian Poker League, Season 3. Eka Vedantham was announced the Player of the League, winning Rs. 1 lac.

Pune King's won the tournament at the end of Day 2. They will represent India in Ireland, at IFMP Nations Cup.