Meet Jonathan Little : All about two-time World Poker Tour champion and coach with over $9 million in live earnings

Jonathan Little is a professional poker player, who is well known for his live poker tutorials on the YouTube. The two-time Poker Tour World Champion had won his third PGT title by winning the $226800 in the $10000 buy-in, which pushed his live tournament earnings towards the $9 million mark.

Known for his unconventional strategies, Jonathan Little is also nicknamed 'FieryJustice', 'JCardShark' and 'JonLittle'. He has total live earnings of approximately $ 9,387,520 and counting.

Early Life of Jonathan Little

Jonathan Little was born in Pensacola, Florida on December 22, 1984. He grew up playing the card game “Magic: The Gathering” and competed in tournaments all over the southeast region of the United States. He was ranked as high as 9th in the world of poker, and is currently ranked 416th in the Global Poker Index Ranking.

When did Jonathan Little choose poker professionally?

Jonathan Little wasn't a poker aficionado initially but took an interest in poker when he studied psychology and initially began playing with his friends. As his interest in poker grew, Little read several books on poker. After earning an initial sum of $350000 in just six months, the American decided to pursue poker professionally and dropped out of his college.

After some initial struggles, Jonathan Little found his first major breakthrough in the 2007-08 season. At the World Championship of Online Poker, the American, who played under the PokerStars screenname 'JCardShark', finished 7th in the $10300 buy-in event, earning a whopping $107,535 in the process.

This was no ordinary feat, since Little had upset MLB great Orel Hershiser, 2003 World Series of Poker champion Chris Moneymaker, and other professionals like Nick Niergarth, Greg Hobson etc.

From early Successes to a Poker Pro

From the seventh position at the World Championship of Online Poker, Jonathan Little never looked back. He clinched the fifth position at the World Poker Tour's PokerStars.com Carribean Poker Adventure Championship. The same year, he Mirage Poker Showdown, earning his first ever World Poker Tour title. Little also bagged the honor of the WPT Season VI Player of the Year. He repeated his success at the Foxwood World Poker Finals in the 2008-09 season.

Today, Jonathan Little is one of the highest earning poker players, with over $9.3 million in his purse through live tournament earnings. He writes a weekly blog on poker, and hosts a weekly podcast on the website 'JonathanLittlePoker.com.'

Little has also created poker training packs for Insta Poker, which is a mobile-only poker strategy game popular on iPhone, iPad etc.

