Meet Vanessa Selbst: All about the female poker player with the highest earnings and top rank on the Global Poker Index

Vanessa Selbst is recognized as one of the most successful female poker players in history, with career live earnings totaling $11,906,246. She excelled in the poker industry between 2010 and 2025, achieving a career-high annual earnings of $2,865,830 in 2010.

Known for her strategic gameplay, she secured three World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelets and numerous high-stakes tournaments.

Who is Vanessa Selbst?

Vanessa Selbst, a retired professional poker player from the United States, is widely regarded as one of the best female poker players in the industry. Born on July 9, 1984, in Brooklyn, New York, she gained fame for her aggressive playing style and, excelling in both tournaments and cash games.

Trending

When did Vanessa Selbst begin her poker journey?

The 40-year-old began her poker journey in the mid-2000s. While attending Yale University, she started playing online poker, where she honed her skills. In 2005, she secured her first major victory by winning the UltimateBet $5,000 tournament, igniting her interest in pursuing a professional poker career.

Vanessa Selbst's early career

Selbst's poker career began during her time at Yale University. During the mid-2000s, she started playing online poker, quickly refining her skills and earning recognition for her strategic gameplay. Her breakthrough came in 2005, with a victory in the $5,000 UltimateBet tournament, which propelled her professional journey.

In 2006, her live tournament career gained momentum with a notable top-20 finish in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event. By balancing her poker ambitions with her academic pursuits, she established herself as one of the most successful female players in poker history.

Vanessa Selbst's family

Selbsts married Miranda Foster in 2013 and the couple welcomed their first child, a son, in 2018, shortly after she retired from professional poker to prioritize her family.

Selbst's major and recurring tournament earnings

Garry Gates with Vanessa Selbst at the T.J. Martell Foundation 2nd Annual Chad Brown Memorial Poker Tournament - Source: Getty

Vanessa Selbst amassed total live tournament earnings of $11,906,246 during her poker career, with the majority of her winnings coming from tournaments in the Americas, amounting to $8,773,143. Europe contributed $3,110,242 to her earnings, while Oceania accounted for $22,861. Her peak performance spanned between 2010 and 2015, marked by consistent success in major tournaments.

In 2010, she achieved a career-high annual earning of $2,865,830, driven by her success in Europe, including $2,065,450 in that region alone. The Americans remained a steady source of her winnings, including $2,276,885 in 2014 and $1942,207 in 2013, contributing to her total earnings of $2,369,550 and $2665,231 in those years. In 2015, she maintained her dominance with $1,12,780 in earnings, primarily from the Americas.

Selbst's earnings gradually declined after 2015, with notable years including 2016, when she won $115,975, and 2012 with $839,369 in total winnings. By 2017, 2019, and 2020, her winnings significantly diminished, reflecting her reduced presence in professional poker games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback