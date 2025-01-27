Milwaukee 100 Grand Stack Festival: Schedule, order of events, and more 

  • home icon
By Ketaki Pansare
Modified Jan 27, 2025 18:32 IST
Milwaukee 100 Grand Stack Festival, beginning on January 28, will be held at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee, WI. The Milwaukee 100 Grand Stack Festival will feature 27 tournaments, including the $1,100 buy-in Main Event (Event #5) with a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool.

The lowest entry fee is $100 for the Milestone Satellite on January 28 at 10:00 am at Milwaukee 100 Grand Stack Festival.

Milwaukee 100 Grand Stack Festival concludes on Sunday, February 2, with the Last Chance Monster Stack NLH event at 3:00 pm. Alongside the Main Event, numerous tournaments will take place, such as the Ultimate Stack NLH.

With a diverse lineup, the Milwaukee 100 Grand Stack Festival offers various buy-ins and formats, providing a small amount of prices to all players.

Schedule for the most anticipated Milwaukee 100 Grand Stack Festival for January 2025 is given below:

1) January 28- 10:00 am CST, Satellite, Milestone Satelite to any $400, tournament, 12,000 chips, 20 min levels, $100 NL Holdem

2) January 28 -12:00 pm CST, Event #1 Day 1B, Grand Stack NLH, 100,000 chips, 30 min levels, $400, NL Holdem

3) January 28 - 4:00 pm CST, Event #2, PLO Monster Stack, 30,000 chips, 30 min levels, $400, PL Omaha

4) January 28 - 7:00 pm CST, Event #3, Ultimate Stack NLH, 40,000 chips, 20 min levels, $200, NL Holdem

5) January 29 - 10:00 am CST, Satellite, Milestone Satellite to any $400 tournament, 12,000 chips, 20 min levels, $100 NL Holdem

6) January 29- 12:00 pm CST, Event #1 1B, Grand Stack NLH, 100,000 chips, 30 min levels, $400, NL Holdem

7) January 29- 2:00 pm CST, Event #2 -Day 2, PLO Monster Stack, Re-start, PL Omaha

8) January 29, 4:00 pm CST, Event #4, PLO/ NLH Monster Stack, 30,000 chips, 30 min levels, $400 ML HA

9) January 29, 7:00 pm CST, Satellite, Milestone Satellite to Event #5 Main Event, 20,000 chips, 20 min levels, $265 NL Holdem

10) January 30, 10:00 pm CST, Satellite, Milestone Satellite to Event #5 Main Event, 20,000 chips, 20 min levels, $265 NL Holdem

11) January 30, 11:00 am CST, Event #1 - Day 2, Grand Stack NLH, Re-start, NL Holdem

12) January 30, 12:00 pm CST, Event #5 Day 1A, 100 Grand Stack Main Event NLH, 100,000 chips, 40 min levels, $500k Gold, $1,100, NL Holdem

13) January 30, 2:00 pm CST, Event #4, Day 2, PLO/ NLH, Monster Stack, Re-start, ML HA

14) January 30, 5:00 pm CST, Satellite, Milestone Satellite to Event #5, Main Event, 20,000 Chips, 20 min levels, $265, NL Holdem

15) January 30, 7:00 pm CST, Event #6, Ultimate Stack NLH, 40,000 chips, 20 min levels, $200 NL Holdem

16) January 31, 10:00 am CST, Milestone Satellite to Event #5 Main Event, 20,000 chips, 20 min levels, $265, NL Holdem

17) January 31, 12:00 pm CST, Event #5, Day 1B, 100 Grand Stack Main Event NLH, 100,000 chips, 40 min levels, $500k Gtd, $1,110, NL Holdem

18) January 31, 12:00 pm CST, Satellite, Milestone Satellite to Event #5, Main Event, 20,000 chips, 20 min levels, $265, NL Holdem

19) January 31, 7:00 pm CST, Event #7, Ultimate Stack NLH, 40,000 Chips, 20 min levels, $200, NL Holdem

Schedule for the most anticipated Milwaukee 100 Grand Stack Festival for February 2025

1) February 1, 10:00 am CST, Satellite, Turbo Inronman Milestone Satellite to Event #5, Main Event, $265, NL Holdem

2) February 1, 12:00 pm CST, Event #5, Day 1C, 100 Grand Stack Main Event NLH, 100,000 chips, 40 min levels, $500k Gtd, $1,110, NL Holdem

3) February 1, 7:00 pm CST, Event #8, Ultimate Stack NLH, 40,000 chips, 20 min levels, $200 NL Holdem

4) February 2, 9:00 am CST, Event #5, Seniors (50+), NLH, 20,000 chips, 30 min levels, $300, NL Holdem

5) February 2, 9:00 am CST, Event #9, Seniors (50+), NLH, 20,000 chips, 30 min levels, $300, NL Holdem

6) February 2, 11:00 am CST, Event #5 - Day 2, 100 Grand Stack Main Event NLH, Re-Start NL Holdem

7) February 2, 12:00 pm CST, Event #10 - Black Chip Bounty Ultimate Stak NLH, 40,000 chips, 20 min levels, $300, NL Holdem

8) February 2, 3:00 pm CST, Last Chance Monster Stack NLH, 30,000 chips, 20 min levels, $200 NL Holdem

Edited by Ankush Das
