Top 8 Online Poker Sites in India

Suresh Singh 5 // 10 Oct 2018, 13:24 IST

If you recently read my piece about the emerging poker sites in India, then you will know that I have been playing on as many different online poker platforms as I can, trying to get a feel for them and discover which ones I think are the best. I am pretty sure that I have been on every online poker site that India has to offer, which has led to me coming up with the 8 online poker sites in India which I think are the best and worthy of your time.

#1 Adda 52

Adda52 are leading the way

First up for you, I have one of the top online poker sites in India, who have been working hard to establish themselves as the number one online poker platform in the country, the impressive Adda52. Not only do Adda52 have one of the best gameplay platforms in the online poker industry but they also have some fantastic promotions aimed at not only bringing new players to their site but also rewarding those who are loyal to them. Add in the fact that Chris Gayle is now working with Adda52 and you can see just how well they are doing.

#2 Real Poker India

Real Poker India also offer Rake Back

Next up we have an online poker company that has been working in the Indian market for a few months now but who has already been making some big movies on the online poker scene, the exciting Real Poker India. In a bid to get new players to join its online poker platform, Real Poker India are offering some enticing sign up bonuses, including a No Deposit Bonus and a Double Your Deposit Bonus, both of which have clearly been working wonders, as their number of users seems to be steadily increasing all the time.

#3 Poker Baazi

Poker Baazi is still going strong

It was not too long ago when you used to hear quite a lot about Poker Baazi and it seemed for a while that it was going to really have a good go at dominating the online poker scene in India. Unfortunately, though it looks as if it might actually be slipping a bit, as I for one have not been hearing much noise from the site or about it in my poker circles. With that said, Poker Baazi is still going strong and do still have plenty of active rooms to experience. While they do not seem to quite be on the level of Adda52 and Real Poker India, they are not too far away.

#4 Poker Stars

PokerStars is a huge name

When it comes to playing online poker, it is probably fair to say that the biggest and most recognisable name in the online poker industry is PokerStars that has been dominating on the poker scene for many years now, all over the world. With that said though, while I can't deny that PokerStars is great at what it does, I feel like there is something missing which I can't quite put my finger on. The gameplay is smooth and the site has some great offers but when I am playing on PokerStars, I just feel like I want something a little bit more.

#5 Poker Raj

PokerRaj are making good progress

Another new name on the online poker scene in India is PokerRaj, which has been brought to us by the very well known celebrity couple Raj Kundra and his wife Shilpa Shetty, who are looking to pump in the funds to take over at the top of the Indian poker scene. PokerRaj is already coming along nicely but you can tell that it is still in its infancy in terms of getting to where it wants to be. There are a few glitches here and there which need ironing out, not to mention some of the recent noise surrounding some irregularities. But that aside, PokerRaj is coming along nicely and is an enjoyable place to play.

#6 Spartan Poker

Spartan Poker has some huge offers

Another name that has been around on the online poker scene in India for quite a while now is Spartan Poker. It has a huge number of users playing on its platform, which is one of the main reasons it is doing so well. Spartan Poker has connections with other big companies, giving it the funds required to go hard, which is why the site offers such huge tournaments. In terms of gameplay, it is quite a way behind the likes of Adda52 and Real Poker India, with the action being slow and the style a bit too blocky, for want of a better word. Still, Spartan Poker is a big name in India and I expect they will be for a while to come.

#7 9 Stacks

9 Stacks have received huge funding

Next up we have 9 Stacks and if you have been keeping up with your online poker news in India then you will be aware that 9 Stacks has been getting some huge funding recently, which it is aiming to use to better improve its poker platform. There have been some claims made in a negative light about 9 Stacks and this funding recently but I won't focus on that, I am more interested in the positives the site has to offer. At the moment, things all seem a bit too basic on 9 Stacks but I have included the site in this list because I am very intrigued to see how this huge funding will develop and improve their online poker platform.

#8 Poker Dangal

Poker Dangal are moving in the right direction

Finally, for you, we have Poker Dangal, who I have to admit I did not really know a great deal about before I played there, which I have to admit was not for very long. Poker Dangal has probably the least active amount of users of the sites mentioned but it does offer some interesting and exciting promotions and its gameplay is solid enough for them to deserve a mention on this list. As mentioned, I have not played a great deal on Poker Dangal but I did enjoy the time I spent there and they do seem to be working towards getting bigger and better. Watch this space.

Theses are my top 8 Online Poker Sites in India. If you enjoyed what you read, then be sure to keep your eye out for my in-depth reviews on each of these individual sites.