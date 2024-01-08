10 best moments from Golden Globes 2024

The Golden Globes 2024 was held this Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton, marking the first major awards show since the end of the Hollywood Writers' Strikes. The award ceremony was a glamorous and star-studded affair hosted by Jo Koy, with Hollywood celebrities in attendance.

The night saw HBO’s Succession landing the prize for best drama series, in addition to wins for cast members Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Sarah Snook. Oppenheimer won Best Drama Motion Picture, with director Christopher Nolan also taking home a Golden Globe.

10 highlights from Golden Globes 2024

Filled with fun, laughter, and smiles, here are ten highlights from Golden Globes 2024.

1.Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Kiss

It is no secret that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are seeing each other. While the duo did not walk the red carpet together, they were caught hanging out with each other inside. The pair even stole a kiss from their seats during the ceremony. Chalamet was nominated for his role in the latest iteration of the beloved Roald Dahl story, Wonka.

2. Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift display their friendship with a hug

The camera caught Selena Gomez at Taylor Swift's table during the ceremony. The two nominees were seen sharing a hug and posing for clicks during the broadcast with Swift holding her glass of champagne and Gomez looking regal in her ruby-red evening gown at the Golden Globes 2024.

3. Lily Gladstone’s historic win and acceptance speech

Lily Gladstone won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for her role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. The actor began her acceptance speech in the Blackfeet language before switching to English and lamenting her lack of fluency. In her speech, she also called out the Hollywood practice of faking Native language in movies and dedicated her win to “every little Native kid out there who has a dream.”

4. Kieran Culkin's friendly jibe at Pedro Pascal

Kieran Culkin took away the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his role in Succession. The actor quipped, “Suck it, Pedro. Mine!” while holding his trophy and delivering his acceptance speech. His quip was directed towards Pedro Pascal who was up for the award for his performance in The Last of Us.

5. Barbie Wins Award for the New Golden Globes 2024 Category

Following the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes has introduced a new category recognizing blockbuster films. An award has been set aside to honor high-grossing movies and it was presented to Barbie, the top-grossing film of 2023. Star and producer Margot Robbie accepted the award along with director and co-writer Greta Gerwig.

6. Christopher Nolan's tribute to Heath Ledger

Christopher Nolan won his first Golden Globe for Best Director of a Motion Picture for Oppenheimer. The legend took the stage to accept the award. Among many things, he mentioned and remembered the late Heath Ledger, who starred in his 2008 film, The Dark Knight.

7. Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell bring some fun and laughter

Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell, the iconic duo, garnered quite some laughs as they presented the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes 2024.

While going through their introductions, the duo's "favorite song" continued to interrupt them and they danced along, in the beginning just grooving along and eventually full-on moves.

8. Mamma Mia! reunion

Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep, the onscreen mother-daughter duo from the iconic musical Mamma Mia! stole the Golden Globes 2024 as they posed together on the red carpet and the crowd went crazy.

9. Ayo Edebiri's humble acceptance speech

The Bear star accepted the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes 2024. In her acceptance speech, she not only thanked her castmates and family but also acknowledged the people who make it all happen, the executive assistants of Hollywood:

“There are so many people who I probably forgot to thank — oh my God! Oh my God! All of my agent and managers’ assistants! The people who answer my emails! Y’all are real ones! Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails.”

Taylor Swift agreed with her as she vehemently nodded her head.

10. Ali Wong thanks her Ex Husband

The Beef actor was awarded the Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, and in her acceptance speech she made sure to thank her ex-husband, acknowledging his partnership through the years:

"I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your love and support. It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother."

Wong also received a congratulatory kiss from her current partner Bill Hader as she went up to accept her award.

