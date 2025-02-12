10 K-pop b-sides to add to your Valentine’s Day playlist

Valentine's Day is around the corner and nothing is better than spending it with some romantic hits. While several K-pop love songs are already popular among the fans, some lesser-known B-side tracks deserve the same fanbase.

From BTS' classy Dimple to BLAKPINK's zestful Crazy Over You, here is a list of infectious and passionate K-pop B-side tracks that fans should add to their playlist.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the author's personal opinions.

From Bang Yedam's Lovin Ya to BTS' Dimple: These are the 10 K-pop B-side tracks you should have on your Valentine's Day playlist

1) BTS' Dimple

Dimple by BTS might be a B-side track but it holds popularity as one of their main tracks. Originating from their 2017 album Love Yourself: Her, this song is performed by the vocal line (Jungkook, V, Jimin, and Jin).

The song is simple yet charming. The vocal line croons about the beauty of their lover and how they are obsessed with their dimples. Written by RM, Dimple is a sweet love confession. BTS members compare their lover to an angel and how they want to be with them forever.

2) SEVENETEEN's Falling For You

Sung by SVENTEEN's vocalists Joshua and Jeonghan, Falling For U is a soothing love song from their album Director's Cut. It is a perfect addition to a Valentine's Day playlist since its lyrics are a perfect representation of how two people become one soul.

3) PURPLE KISS' Heart Attack

Heart Attack is a dreamy K-pop love song from PURPLE KISS' album BXX. The girl group sings about falling in love and encourages listeners to speak their hearts out. The electrifying nature of the song, combined with the lyrics, makes it a perfect addition to the Valentine's Day playlist.

4) BLACKPINK's Crazy Over You

Crazy Over You belongs to BLACKPINK's 2020 studio album The Album. This K-pop hit addresses how an obsessed lover could do anything to keep their partner close to them.

The quartet sings about getting crazy over their lover, and how there is no right and wrong when it comes to matters of the heart.

5) NCT DREAM's Teddy Bear

The NCT DREAM members surely know how to make a song people would like to listen to on repeat. Teddy Bear is from NCT DREAM's album Beatbox and is a comforting song where the group croons about security in a friendship or relationship.

6) TWICE's Like It Like It

Coming from their 14th mini-album Strategy, Like It Like It is an energetic pop song showcasing the feeling of being extremely drawn towards the other person. The members flaunt their impressive vocals while singing about the love spell they cannot escape. It is an upbeat song clearly describing the thrilling experience of falling for someone.

7) Bang Yedam Lovin' Ya

Lovin' Ya by Bang Yedam is perfect for showing someone how much you love them. It comes from his second mini-album GOOD ViBES, which was released on August 29. The song, with its catchy chorus, is a whole "vibe" and can be enjoyed alone, with a group, or with a special someone.

8) BABYMONSTER's Love Maybe

BABYMONSTER made everyone fall for them with their first album DRIP. While all the songs from the album are eccentric, Love Maybe holds a special spot with its soft rhythm and heartfelt lyrics. An all-English composition, Love Maybe is a track about someone's first love.

9) GOT7's Let Me

Co-written by Mark Tuan of GOT7, Let Me comes from their album Flight Log: Turbulence. The song gives off a summer feeling, perfect to be enjoyed by couples during a beach date. The love song will cheer up the people in love this Valentine's Day and surely deserves a spot on this list.

10) Red Velvet's Zoo

Originating from Red Velvet's third mini-album, Zoo is a gleeful song with lyrics that express how it feels to fall in love. The music is filled with jungle-like sounds, and the girls frequently compare the feeling of being in love to the fierce zoo. This is one of the best K-pop b-side tracks you need on your Valentine's Day playlist.

Some other K-pop B-side tracks, that could not make it to the list are Dream by Bae Suzy and Baekhyun, MVSK by Kep1er, Gravity by Taeyeon, Heart on the Window by BTS' Jin and Red Velvet's Wendy, and many others.

