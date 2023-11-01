2000trees Festival 2024: Line-up, how to get tickets, and all you need to know 

2000trees Festival is gearing up to return in 2024, and the program is scheduled between July 10, 2024 to July 13, 2024, at the Upcote Farm, Withington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, UK. The festival's upcoming edition will be its 16th one, having first been held in July 2007.

The festival also annnounced that its upcoming 2024 edition will feature performances by musical acts such as Manchester Orchestra, The Gaslight Anthem, and more, via a post on their official Instagram page.

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale and are priced at £137.50 plus processing fees for three-day passes and an average of £36+ processing fees for day tickets.

There will also be a limited number of DICE FM sponspored tickets available from November 3, 2023, which can be accessed by signing up to the waitlist at the festival's official website. All other tickets can also be purchased at the official website of the festival.

2000trees to be headlined by Manchester Orchestra and The Gaslight Anthem in 2024, complete line-up revealed

The festival's 2024 edition will be headlined by Manchester Orchestra and The Gaslight Anthem. Manchester Orchestra is an American indie-rock band best known for their fourth studio album, Cope, which was released on April 1, 2014.

Meanwhile, The Gaslight Anthem is a band from New Jersey, which rose to prominence with their fourth studio album, Handwritten, that was released on July 24, 2012. The album peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart as well as at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Speaking about the upcoming edition's lineup, the festival's founder, James Scarlett, stated in a statement to NME on October 31, 2023:

"Once again we’re bringing a line-up of 2000trees legends, including the likes of Boston Manor and The Xcerts, to open the festival on the Wednesday night for those of you lucky enough to get your hands on a 4-Day ticket.”

The booker continued:

"We’re also stoked to be welcoming so many bands like The Gaslight Anthem, Manchester Orchestra, Hot Mulligan and Better Lovers to the festival for the very first time. 2000trees 2024 is already shaping up to be something truly special – don’t sleep on it!”

The full lineup for the 2000trees 2024 festival is given below:

The Gaslight Anthem

Manchester Orchestra

Kids in Glass Houses

Hot Mulligan

Boston Manor

Cleopatric

Better Lovers

The XCerts

The Mysterines

Dune Rats

Thumpasaurus

Teenage Wrist

Guage Away

Lambrini Girls

Grove Street

The Pale White

The 900

Dead Pony

Enola Gay

CLT Drop

Gallus

Michael Cera Palin

The Menstrual Cramps

Carsick

Pet Needs

Snake Eyes

Other Half

Kite Thief

Problem Patterns

Thrill Collins

Tropigold

Shelf Lives

Every Hell

Buds

Exit Child

Unpeople

The Nightmares

Peach

Awake But Still In Bed

Fangs Out

Mould

More about 2000trees and its history

2000trees was founded in 2007 as an alternative to large scale festivals, and it strives to stick to that goal by capping the audience at 15,000 max. Speaking about the festival in an exclusive interview with Metro UK on June 21, 2017, James Scarlett elaborated on why he founded the festival, stating:

"We started 2000trees back in 2007 as an antidote to the massive mainstream festivals that only seemed to care about how much profit they were making. We wanted to create a UK rock festival that focused on quality in all areas, including the line up, food & drink and most importantly the toilets – haha!"

The festival has featured artists such as Twin Atlantic, Deaf Havana, and Frank Turner in the past and has, over the years. attained a reputation for being a stepping stone to bigger successes for musical acts.