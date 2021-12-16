2PM's Taecyeon shows support for Chansung after fellow band member shares news of marriage and parenthood

2PM's Taecyeon showed support for his fellow bandmate Chansung who announced that he was all set to become a father and announced plans of marriage.

Taecyeon, who currently appears on Secret Inspector and Joy, said:

"Our youngest member Chansung. No matter what path you walk, I'll always cheer for you and be by your side. Congratulations, and be happy! I love you."

Who is 2PM member Chansung's girlfriend?

2PM member Chansung shocked his fans on December 15 when he announced news of his impending marriage. Along with this, he also revealed that his fiance was pregnant. The star further shocked fans when he said he would also be parting ways with his agency JYP Entertainment in January 2022.

This led to rumors of the star's retirement gaining traction online. It must be noted that Chansung's girlfriend is not a celebrity and her identity was not revealed.

Chansung shared a picture of a handwritten note addressed to followers and fans on his Instagram handle. Speaking of his partner, Chansung wrote,

"I have a person I have been dating for a long time. This person has become a safe haven for my unstable heart for a long time, a friend and lover I can talk to about anything."

He added,

"While preparing and planning to marry this person after being discharged from the military, the blessing of a new life came earlier than expected, and we are planning to get married as early as the beginning of next year. We are very cautious as she is in the early stage of her pregnancy, but I am sharing this news with the thought that I should inform you of this fact first."

Chansung also requested fans not to look into his fiance's identity and explained,

"Now, I ask for your understanding in not disclosing the person who will become my spouse on the road to starting a family because they do not have the same job as me."

Chansung also revealed about ending his contract with JYP after 15 years of working together. 2PM band member is also well-known for his acting roles. He was most recently seen in the hit Naver TV web series So I Married an Anti Fan. Other shows that he has appeared on include What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Edited by R. Elahi