Friends: 3 guys Rachel Green dated who were exceedingly dramatic

People just can't stop watching Friends and referring to its characters like Rachel Green. The show's fans are still binge-watching repeats even though it's been off the air for a long time.

Since there isn't going to be a reboot or revival anytime soon, all we can do is relive our favorite moments from the show and continue to analyze the characters.

The show focuses heavily on relationships, and while each character has plenty of opportunities to shine in this regard, Rachel has a lot more than others. She has a number of long-term romances that generate interesting narratives, as well as a number of short flings that don't have the same impact.

Her dates all have different personalities, with some being pleasant and others being unpleasant. But which of Rachel's relationships was just too dramatic to be real?

3 Rachel Green boyfriends who were extremely dramatic

1) Tommy (The Screamer)

Tommy, who is known as 'The Screamer' within the show, is played hilariously by Ben Stiller and has very little to like about him. He's only in the series for one episode, but he leaves an impression, and it's not a good one.

Tommy has a serious temper problem, and he is unable to manage his reactions to various situations. Tommy loses his calm when something goes wrong or against him, and he frequently goes on a rage (which brings him to our list). While it takes the entire episode for Rachel Green to realize this, once she does, the relationship is quickly over.

2) Paul Steven

Paul seemed like such a nice guy. Ross is shocked to realize that he has begun a relationship with Rachel Green after a terrible first encounter with his younger girlfriend Elizabeth's father. The two hit it off right away, with Rachel being pleased by his legal background and the fact that he raised Elizabeth on his own.

Despite Paul's distaste for Ross, their friendship begins to mature and smoothen. Paul gives himself a funny pep talk on a trip to the family cabin (where Ross and Elizabeth also happen to be), and famously declares, "I'm simply a love machine."

They could have had a great relationship if Paul hadn't turned out to be such a cry-baby. Rachel unintentionally opened the floodgates by encouraging him to talk about his childhood, and she couldn't take it anymore.

3) Paolo

Rachel Green has chosen to pursue a relationship with the most pathetic man she has ever met. In reality, the connection was solely based on attraction. Paolo (Cosimo Fusco) didn't speak much English (he was Italian), but that didn't stop him from making a pass at Phoebe while Rachel was still around.

He was smooth, stylish, and possessed the allure of a foreign culture, but he was also unfaithful and selfish. Paolo only made a few appearances in the early seasons before Rachel Green ended their relationship.

