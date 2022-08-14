3 things to know about Anne Heche's horrific car crash

Anne Heche's performances have been acclaimed across film and television alike. Best known for her roles of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on Another World, a popular soap opera that aired from 1981 to 1991, the late actress has had quite some diversity in her performances. Donnie Brasco(1997), I Know What You Did Last Summer(1997) and Six Days, Seven Nights(1998) are some of her more popular film performances.

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence

Anne Heche was born in Ohio in 1969 and later moved to Chicago. Having been identified for her skills at a school play in Chicago by a talent agent, Anne Heche's contribution to Hollywood and television was amazing in terms of volume and quality. The diversity she had in the content she produced was remarkable and would continue to live on in the history of the industry.

The actress met with a car crash on August 5, 2022 and was announced legally dead a week later. Her demise has been mourned by many Hollywood celebrities. As we mourn the loss of a wonderful actor, here is everything you need to know about the accident that caused Anne Heche's passing.

Megha Mohan @meghamohan Anne Heche said bosses told her not to take then girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres to Volcano premiere in 1997. “I was told if I took Ellen, I would lose my Fox contract,” Heche told Page Six. “At that moment, she took my hand and said, ‘Do what they say,’ and I said, ‘No thanks.’” RIP. Anne Heche said bosses told her not to take then girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres to Volcano premiere in 1997. “I was told if I took Ellen, I would lose my Fox contract,” Heche told Page Six. “At that moment, she took my hand and said, ‘Do what they say,’ and I said, ‘No thanks.’” RIP. https://t.co/JmC9OqwKml

Some more news about Anne Heche's death

1) The car was crashed into a two-story building

Lex Taylor @LexTaylor918 As someone who lost his brother on Christmas due to being killed by a drunk driver, and as someone who's suffered mental illness most of their lives and has been homeless, I care for both sides. Anne Heche and the homeowner. I hope everyone involved gets the help that they need. As someone who lost his brother on Christmas due to being killed by a drunk driver, and as someone who's suffered mental illness most of their lives and has been homeless, I care for both sides. Anne Heche and the homeowner. I hope everyone involved gets the help that they need.

Anne Heche's car indeed crashed into a building in Mara Vista, Los Angeles. The collision was reported to have resulted in heavy fire and was dealt with by the Los Angeles Department. The fire was such that it is supposed to have taken more than an hour to put out, while the house was completely destroyed.

The building went through fair structural compromise, which resulted in the destruction. The house was reported to be uninhabitable after the incident. Heche was rushed to the hospital on a stretcher, following the car crash.

Stella Parton @StellaParton So sad Anne Heche has passed away. RIP dear talented soul. I pray your soul finds peace and your sons thrive and cherish the love you lavished on them so freely. So sad Anne Heche has passed away. RIP dear talented soul. I pray your soul finds peace and your sons thrive and cherish the love you lavished on them so freely. 🙏🙏🙏

2) She was hospitalised for a week

Heche suffered severe brain injury following the car crash. Her brain was deprived of oxygen and Heche was in a coma for a week. It was made very clear that she wasn't expected to survive. Her representatives declared to the media that the deadly injury made survival highly unlikely.

One Chicago Center @OneChicagoCtr Our hearts are with the loved ones of One Chicago alum Anne Heche Our hearts are with the loved ones of One Chicago alum Anne Heche ❤️ https://t.co/A9b3Kk8lIw

3) She was declared "legally" dead despite being on life support

Although Heche was kept on life support, she was declared brain dead and subsequently "legally" dead as she was only on life support so as to preserve her organs. It was the actress' choice to donate her organs post her death and she will be on life support until viable donees are found.

Fans across the world continue to appreciate what a compassionate person she was as news of her demise is out.

Dax Gigandet @DaxGigandet Sending my love & deepest condolences to the family, friends & fans of Anne Heche. Sending my love & deepest condolences to the family, friends & fans of Anne Heche. 💔 https://t.co/DG7wFlxNIj

Actress Anne Heche (Image via LA Times)

Celebrities have been pouring out love and mourning for the late actress' family and fans since the announcement of her demise. She has two sons who have been in the prayers of most of these celebrities. The two boys also expressed their mourning on the passing of their mother. Fans have been pouring out love for the family on social media too.

Heche was also an active Broadway actress, although not popularly known to be. She received a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role in Gracie's Choice and was widely loved by fans everywhere. She was also on a bunch of magazine covers during the span of her career.

Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love. This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love.

She was a queer icon ever since she came out about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres and is considered to have led the way for a lot of the queer community in the industry. The star's latest work, Supercell, is still unreleased and is expected to be out posthumously.

Anne Heche continues to live on in the multiplicity of the roles she donned and her irreplaceable contribution to modern cinema and television.

