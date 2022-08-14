4 chilling details about the Adrienne Salinas case

The shocking disappearance and death of Adrienne Salinas is the focus of People Magazine Investigates' upcoming episode, which is set to air on Monday, August 15, 2022. The episode will focus on the events surrounding the disappearance, the subsequent investigation, and more details pertaining to the case.

Adrienne Salinas, along with her roommates, threw a birthday party for their friend on the night of June 14, 2013. Early next morning, she went missing and was never seen alive.

Her remains were found almost two months later in a desert wash basin behind a man's residence in Apache Junction, Arizona. Ahead of the upcoming People Magazine Investigates episode on Monday, here are four shocking things about the Adrienne Salinas case.

People Magazine Investigates: 4 shocking things about the Adrienne Salinas case

1) Argument at the party

According to People, Salinas and her friends were set to host a party on the night of June 14, 2013. But according to one of Adrienne's roommates, Shainey Duggan, the 19-year-old wasn't in a good mood that night. She said that Salinas was mad at her boyfriend that night over his alleged interest in another girl. This led to the couple leaving the party at around 2:30 AM.

2) The car accident

As per Uncovered, Salinas' boyfriend, Francisco Arteaga, dropped her off at her apartment after she said that she didn't want to go to his place. After a while, she was seen leaving her apartment again.

Reportedly, she'd decided to go to Francisco's apartment. However, her car was met with a minor accident. Two days later, the car was found abandoned with two blown tires. Authorities confirmed that this was the car in which Salinas left that morning.

3) The sudden disappearance

According to Uncovered, after the accident, Salinas is believed to have gone back to her apartment to change her clothes. However, nobody had seen her returning to the apartment this time. She then left again and called her boyfriend several times, apart from dropping a message to him mentioning that she was coming to his apartment at around 5:00 AM.

Salinas reportedly called her cab driver and shared her location details. The cab driver was supposed to pick her up at a nearby convenience store. However, she was nowhere to be seen. The cab driver reportedly tried getting in touch with her but it was switched off by then.

4) Body found in a desert wash basin

Almost two months after Salinas went mysteriously missing, her remains were found in a desert wash basin behind a man's residence in Apache Junction, Arizona. Police subsequently confirmed that it was Salinas' body after a DNA test was conducted.

However, the autopsy results were inconclusive, and her cause of death couldn't be determined. Police also couldn't find any clear signs of foul play, which further complicated the investigation. To this day, the case remains unsolved and the FBI has classified Adrienne Salinas' death as a ''suspicious death.''

You can watch the upcoming People Magazine Investigates episode about Adrienne Celeste's death on Investigation Discovery on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta