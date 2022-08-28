4 things to know about the Pam Hupp X Betsy Faria case

The new episode of People Magazine Investigates delves deep into the notorious Pam Hupp-Betsy Faria case. Betsy Faria was found dead in her home on December 27, 2011. Despite having a strong alibi, her husband, Russ Faria, was arrested and eventually convicted. However, after an appeal was filed in 2015, a new trial began, and this time, Russ was found not guilty.

Betsy's friend, Pam Hupp, was charged with her murder in 2021 and is currently awaiting trial. Ahead of the upcoming People Magazine Investigates episode, take a look at four of the most important things connected to the Pam Hupp-Betsy Faria case.

4 things about the Pam Hupp-Betsy Faria case you need to know

1) Pam Hupp was the beneficiary of Betsy's insurance policy

According to People magazine, Hupp was the beneficiary of a life insurance policy held by Betsy Faria. As per the New York Post, Hupp was named the beneficiary of the policy just four days prior to Betsy's death. This fact proved crucial to the investigation directing its focus towards Hupp's involvement in Betsy's death.

2) Russ Faria's arrest and conviction

Betsy's husband, Russ Faria, arrived home on the evening of December 27, 2011, to find his wife dead, who'd reportedly been stabbed multiple times. He'd gone to his friend's place, following which he ate at a restaurant on the way back home. Despite the alibi, he was arrested and eventually found guilty of murdering his wife. He received a 30-year life sentence.

3) Louis Gumpenberger's death

NBC News @NBCNews nbcnews.to/36xsABA Pam Hupp has been charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action for the December 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, Lincoln County prosecutor announces. - @DatelineNBC Pam Hupp has been charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action for the December 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, Lincoln County prosecutor announces. - @DatelineNBC nbcnews.to/36xsABA

After Russ' lawyer filed for an appeal, a new trial began and he was ultimately found not guilty in 2015. In 2016, Hupp shot a man named Louis Gumpenberger. She reportedly told the police that Gumpenberger attacked her and that she killed him in self-defense.

Authorities found a note in Gumpenberger's pocket that contained instructions to kidnap Hupp. It also demanded that she return the money that she received from the insurance policy.

4) Pam Hupp's subsequent arrest

Robert Cohen @kodacohen Pam Hupp arrested a week after fatally shooting alleged intruder in her O'Fallon, Mo., home stltoday.com/news/local/cri… Pam Hupp arrested a week after fatally shooting alleged intruder in her O'Fallon, Mo., home stltoday.com/news/local/cri… https://t.co/K1bKaal0Ct

According to the New York Post, police concluded that Hupp had hired Gumpenberger to be part of a fake kidnapping plan that could drive the authorities' attention back to Russ. Hupp was ultimately arrested and charged with the murder of Louis Gumpenberger and received a life sentence. In July 2021, she was also charged with the murder of Betsy Faria, for which she is currently awaiting trial.

People Magazine Investigates: Infamous Pam Hupp - What to expect from the episode?

The upcoming episode of People Magazine Investigates, titled Infamous Pam Hupp, will examine the shocking murder case of Betsy Faria. The episode will focus on interactions with people close to Faria, who describe their relationship with her and how their lives have changed following her tragic death.

It will depict how the authorities managed to nab the culprit after freeing a man who was wrongfully convicted.

Viewers can look forward to a gripping documentary that delves deep into the numerous facets of the case that generated widespread media coverage across the country back in 2011. It also features interviews with the victim's friends and family that provide an insight into Betsy's personality.

You can watch People Magazine Investigates: Infamous Pam Hupp on Investigation Discovery on Monday, August 29, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta