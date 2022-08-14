People Magazine Investigates: What happened on the night Adrienne Salinas disappeared?

The upcoming episode of People Magazine Investigates focuses on the shocking death of a teenage girl named Adrienne Salinas. A brief synopsis of the episode, titled Darkness in the Desert, reads:

''A 19-year-old coed leaves her apartment and never returns; when her body is found in a desert river basin, police and internet sleuths wonder if she was a victim of an alleged killer known as the Zombie Hunter.''

Salinas mysteriously went missing on June 15, 2013, after attending a party with her boyfriend Francisco Arteaga. Her body was found almost two months later in a wash in Apache Junction. Without further ado, read on to find out more details about Adrienne Salinas' death.

People Magazine Investigates: What happened to Adrienne Salinas?

Adrienne Salinas was a 19-year-old woman from Arizona who, at the time of her death, was a student at a local college. On the night of June 14, 2013, Salinas along with her two roommates were getting ready to throw a birthday party for one of their friends. According to People, Salinas' roommate Shainey Duggan mentioned that Salinas wasn't in a good mood that night. Speaking to People, she said:

''Adrienne was sitting on her bed alone in the room, all dressed up and ready for the party, but not wanting to join what was going on downstairs...She said she just really wasn't in the party mood that night.''

Duggan also mentioned that Salinas was angry with her boyfriend that night. Her boyfriend's alleged interest in another girl ''hurt her feelings.'' The couple reportedly left the party at around 2:30 AM, but, according to Uncovered, since Salinas said that she didn't want to spend the night at Francisco's apartment, he drove her back to her apartment.

She then reportedly spoke briefly with a roommate before leaving again at around 4:00 AM.This time, her cab was involved in a single-car accident, and she was believed to have returned to her apartment to change clothes. However, nobody saw her return to the apartment.

After leaving the apartment once more, Salinas allegedly called her boyfriend and texted him around 5:00 a.m., saying she was going to his apartment. She then called the cab driver and instructed him to meet her at a nearby convenience store. According to reports, this was her final communication with anyone.

The cab driver could not find her at the location. Her phone was also turned off by then. Nobody ever saw Salinas alive again.

People Magazine Investigates: Was the Adrienne Salinas case solved?

Adrienne Salinas was reported missing on June 16, 2013. Police subsequently began the investigation and questioned her boyfriend as well as the cab driver. Although a few suspects were closely looked at, authorities couldn't come up with any substantial leads.

On August 6, 2013, almost two months after Salinas mysteriously disappeared, her remains were found in a desert wash basin behind someone's residence in Apache Junction. Although the case was considered to be a homicide. According to police, no signs of foul play were found. The autopsy reports also failed to determine the cause of her death.

Currently, the case remains unsolved. According to the FBI's official website, it remains classified as ''suspicious death,'' with a reward of up to $20,000 for the individual who can provide any crucial piece of information pertaining to the case.

Don't miss People Magazine Investigates on Monday, August 15, 2022 to find out more about the case.

