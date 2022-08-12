CBS 48 Hours: Who killed Bianca Devins and where is he now?

The upcoming episode of CBS 48 Hours focuses on the shocking murder of a teenage girl named Bianca Devins in July 2019 by a man named Brandon Clark. After murdering Devins, Clark posted photos of the 17-year-old girl's lifeless body on social media. The case received widespread international media coverage and attention on social media.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

The upcoming episode will focus on the horrific murder, subsequent arrest, trial, and more. Without further ado, keep reading to find out more details about Bianca Devins' killer Brandon Clark and his current whereabouts.

CBS 48 Hours: Bianca Devins murder - Who is Brandon Clark?

Brandon Clark is a 24-year-old man from Syracuse in New York. According to Rolling Stone magazine, Clark had a traumatic childhood due to his parents' troubled relationship. His father was reportedly abusive towards his mother.

As per the publication, Clark grew up in foster care after his mother was arrested on charges unrelated to the abuse. According to his friends, Clark displayed obsessive behavior during his teenage years.

Brandon Clark met Bianca Devins on social media in 2019. The two reportedly got along well, although Devins did complain to her friends about Clark's ''creepy, obsessive'' messages. The pair decided to go to a Nicole Dollanganger gig in Queens on July 13, 2019. She was never seen alive by her family members again.

According to Rolling Stone, another friend of Devins was present at the concert. Clark reportedly saw Devins kissing him and was furious. Post the concert, Devins and Clark got into a heated argument (believed to be regarding the kiss).

The following day, Clark shared an image of Devins' dead body on Discord, triggering widespread reactions of panic and shock from the teenage girl's friends and family members. Clark also shared several disturbing photos on Instagram, and #ripbianca was trending all over social media.

Meanwhile, as per Rolling Stone, Clark's family members alerted the authorities after they found what seemed like a suicide note at his aunt's house. He also sent his mother a Facebook message saying he was sorry and loved her.

CBS 48 Hours: Bianca Devins murder - Was Brandon Clark convicted?

After a while, Clark called 911, saying he'd committed a murder-suicide. He also mentioned his address on the call. When the authorities arrived at the location, they found him alive. He reportedly cut his throat but ultimately managed to survive the wounds. The police discovered Devins' body at the scene and charged Clark with second-degree murder.

Although he initially pleaded not guilty in July 2019, he allegedly changed his plea to guilty a few months later. The date for his sentencing had to be pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than a year after pleading guilty, Clark received a 25-years-to-life sentence in March 2021, with parole available only after 25 years. He's currently believed to be serving his life sentence at the Attica Correctional Facility in New York.

Don't miss the upcoming CBS 48 Hours episode about Bianca Devins' murder on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Edited by Sayati Das