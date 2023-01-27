48 Hours on ID: What happened to Amy Mullis?

39-year-old Amy Mullis was found lying with a corn rake on her back at a red shed in her farmhouse on November 10, 2018 in Earlville, Iowa. It seemed in the beginning that she died from a freak accident but it was a homicide.

Her husband, Todd Mullis killed her and the police discovered his involvement after a thorough investigation into the murder.

Todd was found guilty and was sentenced to life imprisonement.

Mullis' story involves infidelity and a gruesome murder and will be further detailed in Investigation Discovery's true-crime series 48 Hours. The episode titled The Corn Rake Murder is slated to air on January 26.

Here's the synopsis of the episode -

Todd Mullis found his wife, Amy, dead in their barn with a corn rake sticking in her back and claims it was a freak accident; Todd has an alibi: his 13-year-old son was working with him on the farm that day.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of murder. Discretion is advised.

Read on to know who was Amy Mullis, what happened to her and more

Who was Amy Mullis?

Amy Mullis was 39 years old when she died. She was trained to be a nurse but left her job to invest full-time in farming related work. She married Todd and lived with him for 14 years. The couple also had three children and the family settled in Earlville, Iowa, where they worked as farmers.

Couple's 13-year-old boy found Amy with a corn rake in the back

On the morning of November 10, 2018, Trysten, the 13-year-old son of Amy and Todd, found his mother lying face down in the red shed with a corn rake in the back.

Trysten recalled that his mom was not feeling well on the fateful day. The father and son were preparing for the delivery of the baby pigs and Amy joined them. But after a while, as the 13-year-old boy stated, his mother was not at her health best.

Trysten said:

“She said she was getting dizzy. When she got on a bucket, she had to hold herself from falling off. And she got down, and her legs — she was kinda shaky"

Acknowledging the situation, Todd asked his wife to go and get some rest but before that he wanted her to pick up a pet carrier.

According to Trysten, he worked with his father for another hour before Todd left to get the pet carrier. The carrier was not kept where it was supposed to when he asked Trysten to check into the red shed.

The 13-year-old boy got the shock of his life when he went inside the red shed. Instead of a pet carrier, he found his mother lying with her face down and a corn rake sticking out of her back.

Mullis was pronounced dead in the hospital

Todd no longer waited and immediately loaded his injured wife into the truck and left for the hospital. Along the way, he called 911 for immediate action.

He was asked to wait for the assistance of an ambulance. Mullis was taken to the Regional Medical Center in Manchester by ambulance where she was declared dead.

An investigation that implicated Todd

Despite Todd claiming that his wife died from a freak accident, the autopsy report had something else to say. Mullis had six wounds in her body while the corn take had only four throngs. Upon further investigation, Todd was found to be the one who killed his wife.

The couple had a troubled marriage

The couple had a troubled relationship. In 2013, Todd discovered that his wife was cheating on him. In 2018, Amy also allegedly started a relationship with Jerry Frashe, the farm's manager.

Todd was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Poll : 0 votes