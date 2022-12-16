48 Hours on ID: Who is Dylan Swearingen and where is he now?

Investigation Discovery's 48 Hours re-investigates and depicts the shocking 2014 case of Christian Andreacchio in season 16 episode 32 of the true-crime series. The latest 48 Hours episode will air on Investigation Discovery on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET.

As stated in the official synopsis of 48 Hours season 16 episode 32, titled, The Suspicious Death of Christian Andreacchio:

"Investigating the suspicious death of a young Mississippi man, Christian Andreacchio, and uncovering new information that gives his family hope in its search for justice."

A still of Christian Andreacchio (Image Via CBS News)

Since the popular true-crime network launched the news for the episode, chronicling the true story of Christian Andreacchio, another name has surfaced to the forefront and that is Dylan Swearingen.

Dylan Swearingen and Christian Andreacchio were close friends

A still of Dylan Swearingen (Image Via CBS News)

Reportedly, Dylan Swearingen is a man from Meridian, Mississippi, who used to be a good friend of Christian Andreacchio. While Andreacchio's death was concluded as a suicide by the Meridian Police Department, Swearingen was suspected of being an involved party in his death by Christian's parents, Todd and Rae Andreacchio.

Dylan Swearingen was present in Christian's Meridian apartment at the time of the unfortunate incident. He was also one of the two individuals who found the victim's dead body and informed the police about it.

While the death was ruled as a suicide case by authorities after just a 45-minute-long investigation, the parents of the victim were quite dissatisfied and did not believe suicide to be the cause of their son's death.

Where is Swearingen now?

A still of Christian Andreacchio (Image Via CBS News)

Todd and Rae highlighted the fact that Dylan Swearingen was there in the house when the incident took place. They also pointed out that Dylan picked up the victim from his workstation right before the incident and also that he had called him numerous times the day before the murder.

Reportedly, in 2017, the 2014 terrifying case of Christian Andreacchio’s sad demise was presented in front of a grand jury. However, the jury refused to accuse or charge Dylan with Andreacchio’s death. Dylan Swearingen remains innocent to date until proven guilty, for all practical and legal purposes.

A still of Christian Andreacchio (Image Via CBS News)

As suggested by his Facebook profile, Dylan Swearingen currently resides in Meridian, Mississippi. He reportedly lives quite a normal and low-profile life after the death of his friend Christian Andreacchio.

Don't forget to watch the 32nd episode of season 16 of 48 Hours, which arrives on ID on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET.

