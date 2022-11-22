48 Hours on ID: Who is Sheldon Jeter Jr. and what did he do? 

Investigation Discovery's 48 Hours is all set to dive into Rachael DelTondo's murder case, and her supposed killer, Sheldon Jeter Jr.

Though the young man has been linked to Rachael's murder in more ways than one, to this day, the same has not been proven by any physical or circumstantial evidence, leaving the case open for four years now.

While Sheldon Jeter Jr. does share some remarkably strong connections to the gunning down of Rachael DelTondo, it was a completely different case for which he was eventually caught and sentenced to life. According to prison records, Sheldon remains incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill in Pennsylvania.

Jennifer Borrasso @JenBorrasso "We are expecting a fair amount of interest in this trial, so we will be prepared for that,"BeaverCo.Sheriff Tony Guy.Sheldon Jeter Jr. heads to trial Mon. accused of killing his friend Tyric Pugh.Jeter was also questioned but not charged in theRachael DelTondo murder case. @KDKA

The upcoming episode of ID's 48 Hours will cover Rachael's unsolved murder and Sheldon's possible involvement in the same. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Rachael DelTondo is gunned down on Mother's Day 2018 in her parents' driveway; the murder investigation takes twists and turns, including multiple suspects, secret romantic relationships and allegations of corruption."

Read on for more details about Sheldon Jeter Jr.

Who is Sheldon Jeter Jr. and what did he do?

He was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing Tyric Pugh back in 2020.



Briana Smith @brianasmithnews

He was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing Tyric Pugh back in 2020.

Stay with @KDKA for the latest developments.

Sheldon Jeter Jr. was a football player at Aliquippa High School in Pennsylvania, where he studied. He first became a person of interest when Rachael DelTondo, a 33-year-old teacher from the same school, was found shot to death in her driveway in 2018.

Prior to this, there were speculations of a relationship between Rachael and Sheldon, which had also led to the former's expulsion from the school. However, there was no physical evidence of any kind to suggest that Sheldon Jeter Jr. had committed the crime.

There were also hints of another conspiracy about an ongoing investigation into the corruption in the state's police, for which Rachael was allegedly cooperating.

Mike Holden @MikeHoldenNews RIGHT NOW: We are on standby outside the Aliquippa Police Station, checking to see if anyone will be brought in in connection to the #RachaelDelTondo murder case. She was shot 10-12 times outside of her mom’s house on mother’s day. Stay with @WPXI RIGHT NOW: We are on standby outside the Aliquippa Police Station, checking to see if anyone will be brought in in connection to the #RachaelDelTondo murder case. She was shot 10-12 times outside of her mom’s house on mother’s day. Stay with @WPXI https://t.co/zPXGZLSrSO

Two years later, Tyric Pugh, a beloved local, was found shot to death on the side of the road at Aliquippa. The manner in which he was killed was quite similar to the murder of Rachael DelTondo.

This time, authorities linked the murder to Sheldon, as it was reported that he and Tyric had been living in the same house on and off for a while before the murder. In addition to incriminating surveillance footage, police also found a handgun tied to the killing from under Sheldon's mattress. This led to his inevitable arrest.

Sheldon was charged with first-degree murder and sent to prison for life without the possibility of parole.

Following the sentencing, Tyric's mother said:

"It feels like I have a hole in my heart. I have my days where I cry for long periods and cannot stop my tears. I miss my son so much."

Amy Wadas @AmyWadas “He was the kind of guy when you were feeling down, he’d give you the pep talk you needed to hear.”



Amy Wadas @AmyWadas "He was the kind of guy when you were feeling down, he'd give you the pep talk you needed to hear."

Friends are remembering Tyric Pugh, the man shot multiple times in Aliquippa Friday night. Sheldon Jeter Jr. has been charged w/ criminal homicide in this case.

But the case of Rachel DelTondo's death remains a mystery due to a lack of evidence tying Sheldon to the murder.

There was a vague hint of suspicion as one of Rachael's friends was Sheldon's half-brother, and he was out with Rachael before she was shot. Authorities alleged that Sheldon was texting his brother to find out where Rachael was, perhaps keeping track of her.

However, this was not enough to prosecute and charge Jeter. The crime scene was also devoid of any physical evidence. It is, sadly, impossible to know if Sheldon did murder Rachael. In essence, this is only an assumption.

Sheldon remains incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill in Pennsylvania.

