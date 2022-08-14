5 Anne Heche films that will be remembered forever

Anne Heche gained a significant part of her popularity by playing the twins in the soap opera, Another World, which aired between 1987 and 1991. However, she went on to do some wonderful television shows and films that gained critical acclaim for her performances as well as for their contribution to cinema. The range that Heche displayed across all the roles she donned is incredible.

Whether it is the supporting role or the lead, Anne Heche has managed to make the most out of the opportunities she was offered and make a mark for herself in everything she was involved in. She has been on Broadway shows as well. In 2004, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Twentieth Century.

Here are some roles that elevated the movies she was in and made the films memorable.

Memorable Anne Heche films

1) Gracie's Choice (2004)

The American drama premiered on Lifetime and was about a teenager who tries to keep her family together when her mother gets arrested for drug addiction and negligence. The role of the mother in Gracie's Choice is not just one of Heche's best performances but is one of the best that Hollywood has ever seen. Heche stars alongside Kristen Bell, who plays the role of the teenage daughter.

Anne Heche received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Mini-Series or a Movie, for this particular film. Although Heche didn't win that year, her performance in Gracie's Choice remains one of the favorites for fans and cinephiles.

2) Donnie Brasco (1997)

Donnie Brasco is probably the most popular film in Anne Heche's filmography. While the film tries to be a full-fledged crime-drama, Heche's performance creates an extra layer to the story and almost makes it more rooted. Playing the wife of an agent, she manages to express the troubles of being in a marriage with a professional agent.

Despite the ensemble cast that includes some of the biggest names in Hollywood, Heche makes the audience recognize her part in the film by adding an emotional aspect to the story.

3) Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Six Days, Seven Nights is one of the rare films that puts Anne Heche's incredible comic timing to good use. The film is fun to watch and has become a favorite for generations to come. It also easily made its way into pop-culture, while films such as this one itself stopped being made after the 2000s. Harrison Ford, in this film, pulls off the action sequences with ease and makes it utterly believable.

Although the film didn't do great critically, it became part of many lists of must-watch films. In this film, Anne Heche is witty, quick, and a delight to watch.

4) Catfight (2016)

Soon after she came out about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, Heche became a queer icon among many. In Catfight, she plays a queer character, which takes her activism forward. Although less subtle, this is another movie in which the comic script and Anne Heche come together to create some phenomenal comedy.

Catfight is an indie film that features some brilliant writing and performances. Along with its narration, the film also manages to comment on the world it is set in.

5) I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

This classic teen film became popular enough among the youth to have several sequels. It follows a young group of friends who run over a person and bury them. They soon realize that they have been watched in the act and getting out of the hassle may not be so easy.

Heche's performance in this one may not be the most theoretically perfect. However, this will definitely be one of the films she is most vividly remembered for, owing to its wide commercial appeal. The film continues to be considered one of the best thrillers.

While these are some of her many incredible performances, Anne Heche has done an incredible job across television, film, theater, literature, and most other mediums. Heche will be remembered for her roles and the diverse body of work she has produced.

