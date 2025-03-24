5 best celebrity chef frozen meal brands to try

Many celebrity chefs have traversed into the world of frozen food in recent years. It provides an excellent way to engage with their fans and consumers while the latter get to experience a bit of the chef's cuisine and taste.

Celebrity chefs often have some big restaurants that are renowned for their food. However, they often also come at a price and are difficult to get into due to their fame. Hence, frozen food is a good avenue for fans to get a little bit of a taste of their favorite chef's cooking.

Of course, the ideal would be to experience fresh food but that's not always possible. Moreover, with work, chores and other responsibilities, cooking isn't always ideal. Hence, frozen food has become increasingly popular. It has also seen a big growth in quality and variety over the years.

While some celebrity chefs have been in the frozen meals market for decades, some have only recently joined the lineup. Tasting Table reviewed some of their offerings and made a list of the best of them. So, let's check it out:

5) Frontera - One of the oldest celebrity chef frozen food brands

American chef and restaurateur Rick Bayless launched Frontera in the late 90s. It features a range of Mexican items, from tacos to burrito bowls to even salsas and dips. One can prepare an entire Mexican meal with just Frontera packs.

Burrito bowl is perhaps their most popular item due to its convenience and deliciousness. The mixture of rice, beans, veggies, chicken, and more in a healthy and delicious bowl is a great lunch or dinner meal.

However, as per Tasting Table, the texture of these meals can sometimes be displeasing as the water from the frozen items makes it quite mushy.

4) Guy Fieri's Flavortown

Guy Fieri Opens Chicken Guy! Restaurant In Times Square (Image Source: Getty)

Guy Fieri is known for some unique combinations in his Flavortown restaurants in the US. The celebrity chef's line of frozen meals is no different despite having a limited number of items so far.

Fieri's Flavortown features pepperoni on a classic lasagna and sloppy joes in a mac and cheese. These are delicious, filling and quite meaty as can be seen in the description. The pasta cooking, however, leaves something to be desired at times.

Flavortown also has options like chicken enchilada bowl and sweet & sour pork bowl.

3) Andrew Zimmern

Andrew Zimmern at Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations - (Image Source: Getty)

American chef, restaurateur, and TV and radio personality, Andrew Zimmern has traveled a lot. He has shared his experience of eating various unusual dishes but his line of frozen foods mostly features comfort food.

Andrew Zimmern's lineup has dishes like Mac and Cheese, Meatloaf, and Turkey Breast meat. All of these are full of flavors and very filling. The highlight of these dishes are their sauces that provide a perfect accompaniment to the protein or other main ingredients.

2) Gordon Ramsay

The world-renowned celebrity chef has been around the world. Along with opening his restaurants, Gordon Ramsay is known for his TV shows like Hell's Kitchen, Uncharted, and many more.

He is perhaps one of the biggest celebrity chefs in the world and hence, his restaurants are tough to get into. However, fans can get a taste of his food through his frozen meal lineup that features things like fish & chips and chicken pot pie. It also has beef wellington bites, which are small bite-sized versions of Ramsay's signature beef wellington.

These are delicious, filling and full of texture and flavor. They make a perfect meal for one.

1) Mings Bings

Coming from Chef Ming Tsai, these are a take on popular Chinese dish called a bing. It features a flatbread filled with multiple ingredients of choice and fried or grilled to make delicious pockets. They are easy to eat on the go and can be used for dinner or lunch as well.

Mings Bings allow customers to experience these delicious treats at home in 10 minutes itself. These are crunchy and delicious. These also come in many flavors like meaty cheese burger to egg and cheese. They also have various vegetarian and even vegan options to please every customer.

Frozen Meals are growing into popularity in the modern world due to their convenience. With the market expanding, we are also seeing various new options and varieties. While some celebrity chefs have already joined the frozen meal market, one can expect more to introduce their lineups soon.

