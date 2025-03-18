Fast-food chains have been perhaps one of the most popular inventions in food & beverage industry. They have continued to expand rapidly over the years, both in numbers and variety.

Fast-food is meant to be delicious, filling, and as the name suggests, fast. It has become one of the most popular methods of eating across the globe. This has also led to various brands coming into prominence and becoming global leaders like McDonald's, Domino's, KFC, Pizza Hut, and many more.

There are specialized fast-food chains now for different food items like pizza, burger, taco, etc. There are also various different brands serving these for decades now and fighting for the market share in such a huge industry.

This has led to various fast-food rivalries over the years. Be it in terms of advertising, market share, or revenue, these rivalries have grown over the years. So much so that these brands and chains even have loyal customers who take part in the rivalry.

On that note, let's check out some of the most famous fast-food rivalries.

Note: The list isn't ranked and the chosen five are based on the author's opinion.

5 famous fast-food rivalries

1) McDonald's vs Burger King

Burger King and McDonalds (Image Source: Getty)

This is perhaps the biggest fast-food rivalry across the globe and has been from the start. McDonald's and Burger King are often seen taking digs at each other in advertisements, products, and even staff. They often use social media and hoardings to take digs at each other through clever word plays.

In terms of staff, Burger King prised away Donald N. Smith away from McDonald's and appointed him as their CEO in the late 1970s (via The New York Times). In 1997, McDonald's released a burger named Big 'N Tasty, which was quite similar to Burger King's extremely successful Whopper. BK, meanwhile, introduced a Big King as a counter to McD's popular Big Mac.

The rivalry between the two giants continues to this day and even fans are often seen enjoying the banter. In terms of global revenue and market share, though, McDonald's is quite ahead of Burger King, as per Daily Meal.

2) Pizza Hut vs Domino's

Pizza Hut has one of the most famous fast-food rivalries with Domino's (Image Source: Getty)

This is arguably the biggest rivalry in the pizza business. Pizza Hut was founded in 1958, while Domino's was founded in 1960. Since then, they have competed for market share in the pizza business.

As per Daily Meal, Pizza Hut dominated the market for decades and had almost a 2-to-1 edge over Domino's. However, the latter came back strong from 2010s onwards. It introduced a new pizza recipe, multiple exciting offers, and a strong delivery system.

This led to a huge shift in the market share towards Domino's. Meanwhile, Pizza Hut, which is known for its innovations found it hard to attract customers at the same rate.

3) Dunkin' vs Krispy Kreme

Sign For Brand Krispy Kreme (Image Source: Getty)

Another iconic fast-food rivalry is in the doughnut market between Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme. While both sell doughnuts, they have their separate identities and ways of functioning.

Krispy Kreme is known for its classics, especially the Original Glazed Doughnut. Meanwhile, Dunkin' boasted of selling over 50 varieties over the years. As per Statista, Dunkin' had an outlet in over 13,000 locations across the world by 2019. Meanwhile, Krispy Kreme was limited to 1,400 but it also sells in thousands of retail stores.

Moreover, as per a 2015 report in CNBC, 60 percent of Dunkin's sales came through their beverages, mainly coffee. Meanwhile, as per Charlotte Business Journal, Krispy Kreme's beverages formed just 13 percent of their total sales.

4) Subway vs Blimpie

Subway is the clear winner over Blimpie in their fast-food rivalry (Image Source: Getty)

Blimpie has become a lesser-known chain now but it was once a fierce rival of Subway. It was launched in 1964, a year before Subway. However, Blimpie's co-founders Tony Conza and Peter DeCarlo split and controlled the company's rights in different areas. This is due to disagreement over expansion plans (via Reference for Business).

Blimpie grew well from 275 stores in 1987 to more than 2000 in 1999 due to opening stores in malls and convenience stores. However, as per Rentech Digital, it was reduced to just 149 stores in the US in 2021.

Subway, meanwhile, started off well as Peter Buck and Fred DeLuca had clear expansion plans. It has well over 37,000 stores across the world and has become synonymous with sandwiches.

5) KFC vs Popeyes

Kentucky Fried Chicken Fast Food Restaurant KFC (Image Source: Getty)

This is perhaps a one-sided rivalry in terms of market share and brand image but KFC vs Popeyes certainly compete well in terms of flavors.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is known for using 11 herbs and spices in its classic fried chicken and refuses to divulge those ingredients. Meanwhile, Popeyes is known for its Cajun-style seasonings and using an egg and flour batter. Both fried chicken chains are much loved but one more than the other.

As per Statista, KFC had over 27,000 franchises in 2021 across the world while Popeyes was at a mere 3,400. However, Popeyes is planning to expand slowly in the world as well. It opened its first store in the UK in 2021 and also arrived in India in 2024.

While fast-food chains have grown immensely over the years, some of these brands have done more well than others. However, their rivalries have made sure they continue to push each other and keep innovating their products, which is always a great benefit for the consumers.

