5 best films starring Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis effectively established himself as one of the biggest stars in the industry, be it in action films or dramas. Though the star is known primarily for his powerful action-packed roles, like John McClane in Die Hard, his clever and deep portrayals in many other films are also a noteworthy watch for any fan of the actor.

Sadly, Bruce Willis, who is currently 68 years old, has retired from acting following his dementia diagnosis last year. This forced the superstar to give up acting. Since then, it has been a rough ride for both the actor and his family, as indicated by various interviews that took place in 2023.

However, Bruce Willis has a legacy that is quite impossible to match. Here are five of the greatest films that the actor has been a part of.

5 greatest Bruce Willis films of all time

1) Pulp Fiction - Quentin Tarantino

This is, perhaps, Bruce Willis' most memorable role. Tarantino's magnum opus benefitted greatly from the actor's star image.

Of course, Pulp Fiction is not a film that focuses solely on Willis's character. But it is one that makes his character one of the most memorable in film history. Willis took up the role of a violent boxer with a tender love story on the side.

It is also, perhaps, a film that will go down in history as one of the best our industry has to offer. The film also starred the likes of John Travolta, Uma Thurman, and Samuel L. Jackson, among others.

2) The Sixth Sense - M. Night Shyamalan

Deviating from his action roles, Bruce made the brave decision to appear in this 1999 classic from M. Night Shyamalan. Many could argue that Bruce's performance and the project are a key part of Shyamalan's widespread fame and relevance in modern society.

This role also saw the veteran actor reinvent himself to step into the shoes of Malcolm Crowe, a child psychologist with a big twist up his sleeve. It also saw Willis flexing his acting muscles in all directions, delivering a satisfying performance all around.

3) Unbreakable - M. Night Shyamalan

From the first film on, it was clear that Willis and Shyamalan had struck up a special bond that would see the director extract the best out of the actor again. In an even more riveting performance, Willis took up the role of David Dunn, a seemingly unbreakable man who manages to emerge from injuries unscathed all the time.

This film also saw Willis at his very best and it also ended up being a brilliant film in itself. Years later, it is still one of Shyamalan's most rewatchable works.

4) Sin City - Robert Rodriguez

One of the finest comic book adaptations of all time in Hollywood, Frank Miller, and Robert Rodriguez's Sin City also ranks among the best films that Bruce Willis has been a part of. Taking on the very interesting character of John Hartigan, Willis showed off both his acting and action chops in style.

The film was star-studded with some other industry greats like Jessica Alba, Benicio del Toro, Brittany Murphy, Clive Owen, Mickey Rourke, and Elijah Wood, among many others.

5) Die Hard - John McTiernan

No list about Bruce Willis will ever be complete without his iconic performance in Die Hard, the film that most widely resonates with the actor's image. The iconic film shot the actor to levels of fame that was unprecedented. The film also led to multiple sequels starring the iconic character of John McClane.

This role also kickstarted the actor's stint as a huge name in the action industry.

