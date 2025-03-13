Every city in America has something unique to offer in terms of food experience. However, some cities are known for being food hubs, be it in terms of quality, speciality items, or variety. WalletHub has now made a list of the best food cities in the country in 2025.

The website has compared 182 cities, including 150 most populated cities across various metrics. They judged cities based on affordability, cost, variety, quality, accessibility, and more. They used over 28 metrics like average price of a pint of beer or a glass of wine, specific food taxes, and the number of restaurants per capita.

The website also considered the ranking of restaurants of a particular city in Yelp's ranking of 100 best restaurants in America. It then gave each restaurant a rating out of 100 and ranked them accordingly.

5 Best Food Cities in America in 2025

As per WalletHub, Miami is the best food city in America. The city offers plenty of variety for all kinds of customers needs while also offering great affordability and quality.

WalletHub's report read:

"Miami is the best city for foodies, leading the country when it comes to the availability of affordable restaurants rated at least 4.5 stars out of 5. It also has an extremely high number of restaurants per capita. ... "the city doesn't just have a high number of restaurants but rather a larger number of high-quality spots.

"The city has the 12th-most diversity when it comes to the types of restaurants available and the 13th-best ratio of full-service restaurants to fast-food chains. On top of that, foodies who want to partake in fine dining can choose from 14 Michelin-starred restaurants. One of them, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, even has two Michelin stars."

Miaimi got a score of 74.37 out of 100 in the website's ratings. Second on the list is San Francisco with a score of 71.66. WalletHub stated:

San Francisco has the "best selections of affordable restaurants that are rated at least 4.5 out of 5 stars. ... The Golden Gate city has the sixth-best diversity of restaurant types in the country, along with the fourth-best access to healthy food options. San Francisco also has a large number of food festivals and cooking schools per capita, allowing foodies to enjoy new culinary experiences."

Orlando is third on the list with a score of 71.43. It is known for its food trucks, ice cream shops, coffee and tea shops, and more, as the report explained:

"Orlando, FL, is the third-best foodie city, standing out when it comes to the number of food trucks, ice cream shops, coffee and tea shops, and gourmet food stores per capita. Like the other top cities, it also has a very high number of restaurant choices, especially ones with at least 4.5 out of 5 stars..."

Portland, Oregon, and Tampa, Florida, round off the Top 5 with scores of 69.48 and 69.31, respectively.

What makes a city one of the best food cities in America?

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo explained what makes a city excellent for food, stating:

“In the best foodie cities, including Miami, San Francisco, and Orlando, there are tons of unique culinary experiences to try, from food trucks to specialty-food stores to Michelin-starred restaurants.

"The top cities cater not just to people who enjoy dining out but also to foodies who enjoy putting their own skills to the test by exploring new flavors in their own kitchens. In addition, these cities make delicious dining affordable for residents and visitors alike.”

Sacramento, Las Vegas, Seattle, Denver, and San Diego round of the Top 10 on WalletHub's list.

