5 best food goodies from this year’s Oscars Swag Bag

The 2025 Oscars, which were held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, witnessed some of Hollywood’s biggest stars taking home the most coveted prizes in the entertainment industry. However, the nominees who didn’t win at the 97th Academy Awards also received some goodies.

Although there is no "official" Oscars gift bag, Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets does have a lavish goodie bag for all the nominees in acting and directing. And, this year, the "Everyone Wins Nominee Gift Bag" costs $220K, according to CNBC.

From hotel stays to gourmet snacks to skincare assortments and THC-infused drinks, the 2025 Oscars Swag goodie bag is reportedly filled with more than 60 gifts. Now, let’s take a look at the five best food-based gifts from this year’s “Everyone Wins” Oscars Swag Bag.

5 best food items from the 2025 Oscars Swag Bag

1. EATABLE x Dean Martin Popcorn Gift Box

This year Oscar nominees and guests have received the limited edition Eatable x Dean Martin Popcorn collab. Priced at $34.99, this indulgent popcorn set features three flavors.

A gift for music fans, this gourmet popcorn set includes individual bags all inspired by “The King of Cool's” most popular songs, including Let It Snow, Baby It's Cold Outside, and That’s Amore.

2. Tru Fru White & Dark Chocolate Frozen Whole Raspberries

The fan-favorite chocolate-covered strawberries, Tru Fru White & Dark Chocolate Frozen Whole Raspberries, were among the 2025 Oscars Swag Bag goodies.

Featuring raspberries fully ripened and immersed in white and dark chocolate, this indulgent and sweet snack is available to buy at Target. The Tru Fru White & Dark Chocolate Frozen Whole Raspberries is priced at $7.29 for 8 oz.

3. Karma Nuts Cashew Variety Pack

The Karma Nuts Cashew Variety Pack was one of the snackable health and wellness gift goodies in this year’s "Everyone Wins Nominee Gift Bag". Featuring air-fried and protein-rich cashew nuts, this offering is priced at $14.99.

This pack consists of six unique flavors, including Cinnamon Wrapped Cashews, Cocoa Dusted Wrapped Cashews, Golden Turmeric Wrapped Cashews, Peri Peri Roasted Cashews, Sea Salt Wrapped Cashews, and Toasted Coconut Roasted Cashews.

4. Brook37 Epicurean Collection

Brook37 Epicurean Collection, a deluxe artisan-crafted four-piece tea set was also gifted to Hollywood’s A-listers by Distinctive Assets. Featuring four tea blends, sourced from the foothills of the Himalayas, it is priced at $94.

These tea blends include Moonlight Stroll, Twilight Festival, Lemongrass Chai, and Lavender Earl Grey. The box also comes with a signature infuser, handmade by artisans in India.

5. Rouge Maple Gift Box Gourmet Duo of Excellence

The Maple Gift Box Gourmet Duo of Excellence is packed with everything maple-flavored. Featuring maple-laced syrups, vinaigrettes, chocolates, butter, and jellies, this gift box set is priced at $ 106.95.

More about Distinctive Assets’ 2025 Oscars six-figure swag bag

The Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets, for the 23rd straight year, is gifting nominees the “Everybody Wins” gift bag valued at nearly $220,000. This year’s goodie bag, which is not affiliated with the Academy Awards, includes not only luxury items but also disaster recovery support.

This year, Distinctive Assets has partnered with disaster recovery service, Bright Harbor, to offer attendees a one-year subscription for personalized relief support in the aftermath of LA fires. The receivers also get ten additional subscriptions to regift to their friends, families, or even fans, who may have lost their homes.

