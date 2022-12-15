5 best football boots worn by Raheem Sterling

One of the most well-known figures in English football, Raheem Sterling, still only 26 years old, has established himself as one of the best footballers to grace the international and club stage. He is known for his lightning speed, goofy personality, and tenacity for scoring goals.

Raheem Sterling is a versatile player who can operate as a striker, attacking midfielder, or winger, though his natural position is that of a winger. Sterling has earned accolades for his versatility and ability to play wide at the point of a midfield diamond. He is also known for his quickness, balance, and dribbling prowess. Overall, he is considered a good player who has the ability to become one of the best wingers to represent England.

However, apart from his tactics on the ground, the football cleats Raheem Sterling wears in his games are also very popular amongst football fans. He also switched from sportwear juggernaut Nike, to a brand new deal with New Balance as their brand ambassador.

The New Balance Furon v7 Stone Island and Other football boots worn by Raheem Sterling

1) New Balance Furon v7

Stone Island @stoneisland

First Ever Football Collection

bit.ly/StoneIsland-Ne…

The Furon v7 and the football kit.

Available on



#StoneIslandNewBalance

@newbalance Stone Island | New BalanceFirst Ever Football CollectionThe Furon v7 and the football kit.Available on stoneisland.com from 21st November. Stone Island | New BalanceFirst Ever Football Collection bit.ly/StoneIsland-Ne… The Furon v7 and the football kit.Available on stoneisland.com from 21st November. #StoneIslandNewBalance@newbalance https://t.co/2qcfUI0ZRd

Before the FIFA World Cup 2022, Raheem Sterling unveiled Stone Island's newest collaboration with New Balance. The Stone Island x New Balance collaboration has been updated, and Sterling (and Bukayo Saka) approved Furon V7 with the Italian brand's "In Motion" camouflage after taking a performance-focused approach to its first two offerings. The limited edition football boots have a Hypoknit upper that is certain to witness some memorable moments at the world stage.

2) Nike Phantom Venom 'New Lights'

Raheem wore this pair of Nike Phantom Venoms from the "New Lights" pack from July through November. At the time, he was playing for Manchester City and the England national team, in the 2019–20 season. In just 18 games that season, Sterling had 14 goals and 5 assists.

Manchester City won the FA Community Shield to open the 2019–20 season by defeating Liverpool on penalties after the game had ended 1–1 at Wembley Stadium. In the 12th minute of the game, Raheem scored the game's first goal while wearing these football boots. Nike also personalized these boots for Sterling by adding "Unruly" and the names of his children Melody-Rose, Thiago-Romeo, and Thai-Cruz.

3) New Balance Furon 7 'Route To Success'

Jon Boafo @JonBoafo New Balance have paid tribute to Raheem Sterling's new Furon 7 boots under the phrase 'Route to Success'. The design is inspired by the nostalgic TFL bus seats Sterling used to board before and after training in his young days at QPR. New Balance have paid tribute to Raheem Sterling's new Furon 7 boots under the phrase 'Route to Success'. The design is inspired by the nostalgic TFL bus seats Sterling used to board before and after training in his young days at QPR. https://t.co/2hlmBEURiA

The fourth pair of boots designed specifically for Raheem Sterling by New Balance honor the Chelsea forward's journey to the top of English football. The name "Route to Success" that the iconic Furon 7s are sold under, is a reference to the TFL bus seat that Sterling used to move around on in his early years.

In his early years, Sterling would travel across London on busses to get to his five-times-per-week training sessions at QPR. The boots feature a Bright Lapis and Teal Blue colorway with an '80s-inspired print as a nod to this early dedication to football. The design itself is inspired by the patterns on the bus seats he used to travel by.

The wording on the laces, "Route to Success," depicts the theme of the sacrifices Sterling and his family made for him to fulfill his ambitions.

4) New Balance Furon v6 'Sterling 100 Premier League Goals'

Chip Football @ChipFootball Sepasang Furon v6+ spesial menjadi persembahan khusus New Balance untuk Raheem Sterling yang berhasil membuat 100 gol di Premier League, Furon v6+ edisi '100 gol' menampilkan detail aksen emas dalam warna dasar putih, detail emas tersebut terlihat jelas di bagian tumit Sepasang Furon v6+ spesial menjadi persembahan khusus New Balance untuk Raheem Sterling yang berhasil membuat 100 gol di Premier League, Furon v6+ edisi '100 gol' menampilkan detail aksen emas dalam warna dasar putih, detail emas tersebut terlihat jelas di bagian tumit https://t.co/jdSgkWXl0l

Following his record-breaking performance against Wolves, Sterling received a fresh pair of custom football shoes from New Balance.

After opening the scoring against the Wolves in 2021 with a penalty, Raheem Sterling had 100 Premier League goals to his credit. He became the 32nd player in the competition's history to score 100 goals, with 82 of those goals coming from when he was at Manchester City and the remaining 18 during his time at Liverpool.

Sterling's 100 Premier League Goals collection of New Balance Furon v6 football shoes is based on the standard Furon v6 design. It has a white upper with black and red detailing and gold design elements. Moreover, there is a unique 100 Goals label on the heel as well.

5) New Balance RS Alpha Flair

Raheem Sterling's second signature pair from New Balance was released in 2020. The boots, dubbed "RS Alpha Flair," were worn by Sterling during Euro 2020. The white, blue, and red-colored scheme of the New Balance Furon 6+ boots from the new 'RS Alpha Flair' pack was an excellent fit for the (Nike) England home kit. The St. George's flag also features on the tongue, and Sterling's logo on the heel.

Poll : 0 votes