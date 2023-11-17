5 best golf outfits for women in 2023

Golf outfits for women dates back to early 1900s, when the sport was popularized by them. As the love for the outdoor game grew, the need for selecting the right outfit to ensure better performance among female players also developed.

Hence, these outfits for women became popular, and female golfers set trends, with some items becoming popular then and even now. Over the years, brands have created innovative and fashionable outfits suitable for the swing game.

From the trend-setting Greyson Lyra high-rise shorts to the groundbreaking Adidas ZG23 shoes, the fashion industry for female golfers has gone beyond delivering ensembles that prioritize only performance and comfort but also commemorate the dynamic and unique nature of female golfers.

Best golf outfits for women to avail in 2023

1. Greyson Wolvestooth Leo pleated skirt

The Greyson Wolvestooth Leo pleated skirt (Image via Saks Fifth Avenue)

The design of this fashionable piece offers a fresh take on classic pleated skirts, with the use of stretch and moisture-wicking materials that allow for unrestricted movement during the game.

This pleated skirt features a dichromatic color scheme of white and black, styled in a wolf print pattern accented by crisp and clean white details. Additionally, the elastic waistband feature enhances the perfect fit while promoting brand recognition, with the brand logo printed boldly on it.

This stylish skirt is priced at 138 US dollars on the Saks Fifth Avenue online store.

2. Adidas ZG23 shoes

The Adidas ZG23 shoes (Image via Adidas)

These Adidas kicks are designed to provide optimum comfort to the feet of female golfers. These sneakers are dressed in a predominantly cloud-white hue, laying the foundation for the blue and metallic silver accents to stand out.

Since they are performance-built, they feature a waterproof sprintskin microfiber leather upper, attached with a 3D wing, that grips perfectly to the feet. Cushioning and traction are prioritized with the light stroke feature and the six-cleat fintech outsole, respectively, while the traditional lace-up closure allows for an adjustable fit.

These shoes sell for 200 US dollars on the brand's official website.

3. Greyson Lyra high-rise shorts

The Greyson Lyra high-rise shorts (Image via Saks Fifth Avenue)

This high-rise pair of shorts comes in a clean and crisp arctic hue, designed with a lightweight nylon fabric that is slightly elastic, enhancing unrestricted movement. The pair features breathable mesh panels aiding ventilation during vigorous games.

Another unique feature is the hidden pockets that help with keeping valuables like phones, balls, and other essentials that can fit in without causing inconvenience during the game. Aside from sport-related activities, these shorts can be worn casually and effortlessly paired with different ensembles, making them versatile options for fashion-conscious individuals alike.

These shorts sell for 138 US dollars on Saks Fifth Avenue online store.

4. Fore all women's Jen sweater vest with patch

The Fore all-women's Jen sweater vest with a patch (Image via Fore)

This chic sweater embodies contemporary elements, refined by a touch of modern flair, with the use of tender and breathable fabrics, providing a cozy feel to the body. Also, the patch details on this vest enhance its visual appeal.

This stylish piece can be paired with a polo t-shirt and can also be worn alone. This women's sweater sells for 99.9 US dollars on the brand’s website.

5. Bad Birdie Mirabel dress

The Bad Birdie Mirabel dress (Image via Bad Birdie)

This ensemble oozes elegance and luxury, inspired by Scottsdale's fashionable aesthetics. This dress features a cattail-multi hue, crafted of tender and drapey 4-way stretch knit material, allowing for easy movement.

Additionally, the brand's cutting-edge technology is seen in the perforated side panels that aid airflow. To complete the overall on-trend design of this dress, a drop-in hand pocket design with power mesh was adopted, making this piece a stylish option for women golfers.

This stylish dress sells for 58.80 US dollars on the Bad Birdie online store.

On the lookout for stylish outfits to add to your wardrobe or to gift to a female golfer friend for the holiday season? Shop any of these quality items before they get sold out.