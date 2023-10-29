5 best Halloween-themed sneakers of all time

As the Halloween holiday draws closer, the spirit of horror is in the air. While individuals have begun decorating their houses and picking their costumes, shoe brands have also joined in on the fun, offering Halloween-themed sneakers to help sneakerheads express themselves in the scariest way possible.

Horror fans are possibly on the lookout for the perfect pair of sneakers that will complement their Halloween outfit. Whether one is going for a special edition collaboration sneaker like the Nike SB Dunk Low "Freddy Krueger" or a special iteration like the Adidas Forum Mod Low "Jack O' Lantern," they will have an array of pairs to choose from the carefully curated list below.

Even though some of these sneakers were released years ago, they remain eye-catching even today.

Adidas Forum Mod Low "Jack O' Lantern," Nike SB Dunk Low "Mummy," and more Halloween-themed sneakers

1) The Adidas Forum Mod Low ''Jack O' Lantern''

The Adidas Forum Mod Low ''Jack O' Lantern'' (Image via Sportskeeda)

These special edition sneakers from Adidas do not require one to have an eye-catching outfit. The sneakers are complete with the "Jack O' Lantern" emblem on the waist and a rough stitching around the shoes' toe cap. With a spotty brown canvas design and a scarecrow-inspired aesthetic, these shoes are sure to be the center of attention at any Halloween party this season.

The pair was released on October 28 and is available for $110 via the brand's website.

2) Alife x ASICS Gel-Lyte Ill "Green Monster"

The Alife x ASICS Gel-Lyte Ill ''Green Monster'' (Image via eBay)

These classic sneakers released in 2007 and still remain a favorite. The ASICS "Green Monster" is one of the most sought-after GL3s in the world. These sneakers are shaped like a monster and make for the perfect pick for Halloween.

A gorgeous shade of green dominates the upper in a combination of crackled and smooth leather. The huge removable eyeballs and teeth on the midsole give the pair the perfect finishing touch.

While the sneakers were released at an initial price of $200, they are currently being sold for $1,000 via StockX.

3) Nike SB Dunk Low "Mummy"

The Nike SB Dunk Low ''Mummy'' (Image via Nike)

While these sneakers may seem rather basic at first, they feature layers of beige cotton, reminiscent of the Egyptian Mummy. Another eye-catching quality of these impressive sneakers is their glow-in-the-dark midsole and spooky eyes on the heel, which are appropriate for Halloween night.

The Nike sneakers were released in 2021 for a price of $110 and currently sell for $335 on Stock X.

4) Vans Sk8 Hi Horror Pack "Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger"

The Vans Sk8 Hi Horror Pack ''Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger'' sneakers (Image via Stock X)

These gory sneakers take inspiration from the fictional character, Freddy Krueger, from the movie A Nightmare on Elm Street. The Vans sneakers are dressed in colors reminiscent of the monstrous character's outfit, and the blood-like splatters on the upper make the pair perfect for the occasion.

The sneakers were released in 2021 for $80 and are available for $230 on Stock X.

5) Nike Air Force 1 Skeleton QS "Black"

The Nike Air Force 1 Skeleton QS ''Black''(Image via Nike)

The design of the sneakers is eye-catching, with the skeleton graphic plastered across the waist of the shoes and the teeth-like outsoles, which make it perfect for Halloween. The black colorway adds to the pair's haunting appeal.

These sneakers were released in 2019 for $130 and are available on Stock X for $286.

The above-mentioned shoes will be sure to take one's Halloween costume to the next level and they can all be purchased online.