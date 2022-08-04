5 best horror films to watch on Disney+

Disney+ might seem like an odd option when looking for horror films. But you would be surprised by the kind of genre-bending cinema the channel is home to. Some truly experimental films that use animation and goth plots to create horror for children and adults alike have come out of the platform.

Rewster @Rewster7 Love that part in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs where it briefly becomes a horror movie. This remains one of the best scenes Disney has ever done Love that part in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs where it briefly becomes a horror movie. This remains one of the best scenes Disney has ever done https://t.co/ayvF9dLUuz

While Tim Burton is the most popular name in making heavy fantasy-laden Gothic horror, many full-fledged animated films too get the job done if you're looking to get scared out of your wits. Most of these films not only excel at engaging audiences of all ages, but are great films in themselves.

Frankenweenie and other horror on Disney+

1) Frankenweenie

A still from Frankenweenie (Image via NY Times)

Tim Burton's parody of the 1931 film Frankenstein, not only covers all the genres the original movie fell into; it also adds a comic twist to its storyline. Science-fiction, horror and comedy all come together to create this classic animation. The film is completely black and white and is based on Tim Burton's 1984 short film of the same name.

The story follows a young Victor who performs a dangerous science experiment to resurrect his dead pet dog. Chaos ensues when the experiment goes wild. Frankenweenie is one of the finer films on Disney+. Its surreal comedy and silliness complement the gothic vibe of the film perfectly.

2) Dark Water

A still from Dark Water (Image via Roger Ebert)

Dealing with some inherently spooky themes of grief, separation, and isolation, Dark Water on Disney+, sets the exact mood for a horror film. Although it follows the typical trope of a mother and daughter moving into a new home where evil awaits, the film cleverly sneaks in some solid sub-plots to make its characters more relatable.

When mysterious water leaks and haunting events begin in their new apartment, a newly divorced mother and her five-year-old daughter must fight all odds to evade the evil. Dark Water is inspired by a Japanese book, and was previously adapted to a Japanese film.

3) The Black Hole

A still from The Black Hole (Image via IMDb)

The Black Hole was one of Disney's earliest attempts to make a science fiction film with available effects at the time. The movie explores a disaster that takes place during a space exploration mission. Suitable for all ages, the movie incorporates robotics and advanced science to appeal to adults.

The Black Hole's visual effects and miniature art have been hailed as commendable for their time, making it a classic among science-fiction fans.

4) Return to Oz

Return to Oz (Image via Yahoo Movies UK)

Overly emotional characters, dramatic plots, smatterings of horror, and the typical Disney goodness, makes Return to Oz, a frightful but fun watch on Disney+. The movie is a wonderful insight into the world of Oz, as interpreted by Disney.

Regarded as one of the creepiest movies to come out of Disney, Return to Oz is a must-watch for any horror fan. Fans have even claimed to have lost sleep after watching this seemingly 'child-friendly movie.'

5) The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Image via Cinema Blend)

Yet again, Tim Burton makes his entry into the list with his ever-popular The Nightmare Before Christmas, now available to stream on Disney+. This genre defying flick is a dark musical fantasy with elements of horror and goth. The Nightmare Before Christmas was the first animated film to be nominated for the Academy Awards for best visual effects.

Tim Burton completely owns the film as, he takes you inside the life of Jack, a dweller from a fantasy town. With well-developed characters and strong writing, The Nightmare Before Christmas manages to suck you into its phantasmagorical world.

sei @lCHIN0SE stuck between watching a horror movie or disney movies stuck between watching a horror movie or disney movies

In a nutshell, Disney+ has the most extensive library of off-beat horror films in comparison to other platforms. While horror films on other streamers follow an out- and-out spooky approach; Disney+ horrors are rooted in child-friendly plots to expand the genre of horror altogether.

